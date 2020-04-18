Whitney Johns Soaks Up Some Sun In An Animal-Print Bikini While Lounging On The Beach

Whitney Johns slayed in a scanty bathing suit for her latest Instagram post on Friday. She showed off her gym-honed curves while telling her fans that it’s important to still get their vitamin D during quarantine.

In the sexy shot, Whitney looked like a total smokeshow as she sizzled in a black and white animal-print bikini. The top tied around her neck and behind her back while flaunting her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her abundant cleavage.

The matching bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and put her tiny waist and killer legs in the spotlight. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs were also on full display in the snap.

In the pic, Whitney laid on a white sand beach as she soaked up some sun. She had her feet dug into the sand and her eyes closed as she tilted her head towards the sky. She propped herself up with one arm, as the other reached up to grab a fistful of her hair.

Her long, dark brown locks were pushed back behind her head and styled in flirty waves that cascaded down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the photo. The glam look included thick lashes and black eyeliner. She added smoky eye shadow and defined brows to draw even more attention to her eyes.

Her tanned skin was accentuated by the pink blush on her cheeks and the shimmering highlighter on her forehead and under eyes. She completed the application with pink lipstick.

Whitney’s 530,000-plus followers showed their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,500 times within the first six hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section with over 140 messages for her to read.

“You are absolute perfection,” stated one fan.

“This is the most fire post notification that I got all day today,” another wrote.

“Always on point Miss Johns,” a third social media user declared.

“Just so incredibly beautiful you’re absolutely stunning,” a fourth comment read.

Whitney is no stranger to flaunting her chiseled body in tiny outfits. She’s unafraid to show some skin wearing tiny dresses, sexy lingerie, tight workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Whitney stunned her followers earlier this month when she showcased her bikini body in a black two-piece. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s earned more than 17,000 likes and over 450 comments.