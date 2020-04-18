Skylar Walling Leaves Little To The Imagination In Barely-There Red String Monokini On Instagram

Skylar Walling left little to the imagination in a revealing bathing suit for her most recent Instagram post on Friday night. The model flashed some serious skin while revealing that she needed to work on her tan.

In the sexy snap, Skylar opted for a barely-there look in a red string monokini. The eye-popping swimwear barely covered her bare chest. The thin spaghetti straps rested on her shoulders and extended town into a thong.

The flimsy suit showcased her toned arms and flat tummy, as well as her round booty and long, lean legs. Her tiny waist and ample bust were also on full display in the NSFW shot. She accessorized the look with a pair of large hoop earrings.

In the photo, she is seen going soaking wet as she laid on her stomach near a swimming pool. She stretched her arms out in front of her and had her feet bent behind her. She arched her back and gave a seductive stare into the camera.

Skylar wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and braided back into two pigtails. The braids fell down her back and over her shoulder.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look for the pic. The application consisted of mascara-covered lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She added vivid pink eye shadow and darkened brows to add extra definition to her eyes.

Her sun kissed skin was complemented with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and nose. She completed the look with soft pink lipstick.

Many of Skylar’s over 1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the photo by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times with in the first four hours after its upload. Fans also penned nearly 200 messages in the comments section.

“You still look like a beautiful mermaid on land @skylarwalling have a healthy weekend sweetheart,” one follower wrote.

“Wow so hot and sexy,” another stated.

“Oh my god! I just adore you!” a third comment read.

“It’s been a while since you posted something, gorgeous as ever,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Skylar appears to have no qualms about showing off her enviable curves in an array of racing outfits for her online posts. Her feed is filled with photos of her posing in scanty lingerie, plunging tops, and more.

Back in February, Skylar delighted her followers when she rocked a tiny green bikini at the beach. To date, that snap has raked in more than 18,000 likes and over 300 comments from admirers.