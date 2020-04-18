WWE News: Former Superstar Defends Company’s Mass Releases, Says ‘You Can’t Hate Vince McMahon’

WWE‘s decision to release and furlough several superstars and staff members has been the subject of much criticism in recent days. However, one veteran superstar defended the company’s decision.

As quoted by WrestleTalk, former WWE superstar Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts about the situation on the House of Hardcore Twitch channel. According to “The Innovator of Violence,” he’s experienced similar situations with companies in the past, but says that it’s all down to what’s best for business at the end of the day. Dreamer also stated that no one should harbor any resentment toward the company or its owner.

“You can’t hate the WWE. You can’t hate Vince McMahon. That is business and it’s big business. I saw it in my little, little a** company and I see it from WWE all the way down and I use this example for everyone who goes, ‘Oh, they should stop live television, they should stop doing this, they should stop doing that’ — think of the financial hit WWE took with the loss of WrestleMania from merchandise, live gate, all that stuff.”

Dreamer went on to say that the company will always favor financial prosperity and that no one is “guaranteed a job forever” in WWE unless they’re The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H or another legendary superstar. He even recalled how Shane McMahon was gone from the company for a while, and he’s the chairman’s son.

However, the ECW legend did express his sympathy for the talents who have been let go, but he believes that they’ll be fine. During the interview, he said that now is an opportunity for them to reflect and reinvent themselves, while starting that each performer can be successful elsewhere.

Dreamer also thinks that some talents will end up back in WWE someday. He’s an example of one superstar who’s been released in the past only to return at a later date. Another competitor with a similar experience is Drew McIntyre, the current WWE Champion who returned to the company in 2017 after being let go previously.

Dreamer also knows firsthand what it’s like to succeed outside of WWE, as he’s spent the majority of his wrestling career competing outside of the company. While he did enjoy some brief stints in WWE, for the most part he’s a testament to performers who’ve made their living in smaller promotions.

WWE is expected to release 40% of its staff due to economic uncertainty during the current coronavirus pandemic.