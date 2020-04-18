WWE News: Sonya Deville Shares Real Thoughts On Mandy Rose

The ongoing rivalry between WWE superstars Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose took a dramatic turn on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Deville pleaded with her former tag team partner to come down to the ring, which then resulted in the former MMA star verbally unloading on her old friend.

According to Deville, Rose is the “most selfish human” that she’s ever known. She then went on to say that Rose’s romantic involvement with Otis ruined what could have been a great tag team run for their team. Deville blamed Rose for their lack of success since forming Fire and Desire, but she had more to say after that.

Deville admitted that she intentionally sabotaged Rose’s romance with Otis by scheming with Dolph Ziggler. In the storyline, it was revealed that Deville sent Otis a text from Rose’s phone claiming that she’d be late to their Valentine’s Day dinner date, which allowed for Ziggler to show up at the restaurant and make his move on Rose.

However, on the Friday Night SmackDown go-home show before WrestleMania 36, footage released by the blue brand’s mystery hacker showed Deville sending the text. Ziggler and Otis then faced off at WrestleMania, and the long-gestating romance between Rose and the Heavy Machinery member was finally sealed.

Deville elaborated on her decision to interfere with Rose and Otis’ relationship on this week’s show. The former MMA star believed that Fire and Desire could have won the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, before going on to accuse her former friend of having “no talent.”

Deville also brought up her own fighting experience, referring to herself as a real fighter and calling Rose a “centerfold b**ch.” Rose is known for her modeling career outside of the ring as well, and Deville has even participated in some photo shoots with her.

After lashing out Rose, Deville revealed her plans to ruin Rose’s life moving forward. Ziggler then made his way to the ring to try and patch things up with Rose, but the distraction resulted in Deville attacking her ex tag team partner.

It didn’t take long for Otis to come running out following the exchange between the former tag partners, attacking Ziggler in the process. Rose then threw Deville out of the ring, and the segment ended with WWE’s newest couple yelling at Ziggler and Deville, suggesting that a future tag team match is on the cards.