Kim Kardashian Shares An Adorable Throwback Photo Of Her Two Oldest Children On A Plane

Kim Kardashian's latest photo shows North and Saint living it up on what appears to be a private plane.

Kim Kardashian is melting hearts with her newest Instagram throwback photo featuring her two oldest children, 6-year-old North West and 4-year-old Saint West. The two children smile happily at the camera while lounging on what appears to be a luxury private plane, complete with a television and comfortable looking seats.

The photo appears to be taken at night as both North and Saint are dressed in their pajamas. North wears a simple blue ombre pajama set, her curly brown hair flowing down her shoulders naturally. The little girl smiled broadly at the camera, one of her front teeth missing. In one hand she holds a clear carton of what appears to be blueberries.

Meanwhile, little Saint shows off a two piece, black and grey Batman pajama set. His curls spill onto his face as he cocks his head and smiles sweetly at the camera. While it is not clear when this photo was taken, the two children appear to be enjoying themselves.

In her caption, Kardashian noted that this is an older photo she recently stumbled across while going through the pictures on her phone. As is very common for her social media posts featuring her children, Kardashian’s post quickly got a lot of positive attention online, accumulating over 400,000 likes in less than an hour. Kardashian boasts an incredible 166 million on the platform overall.

Many social media users flocked to the comment section to gush over the adorable photo and compliment Kardashian on her children.

“They are so perfect! I can’t believe how big they are now!!! Such a beautiful family and such a great mama!” one person wrote.

“Saint’s smiles makes me want to smile too!” another person commented.

Many people pointed out that Kardashian’s two eldest children features closely resemble that of her husband, rapper Kanye West.

“They both look so much like Kanye, especially North!” one person said.

Of course, not every comment on the photo was positive. Some people felt that it was inappropriate for Kardashian to be flaunting her wealth during a time of a massive health crisis.

“Really? We’re in a global pandemic and you’re posting your kids on a private jet. Shame on you,” scolded one social media user.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it’s been a particularly active last couple days for Kardashian on social media. On Thursday, April 16 Kardashian took to social media to shut down rumors that she is in a feud with Beyonce by publicly praising the singer’s recent performance.