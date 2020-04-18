Gabrielle Union Flaunts Amazing Figure In Blue String Bikini For New Instagram Photo

Gabrielle Union gave her fans a treat on Friday when she popped up on their timelines in a bikini. The minuscule two-piece swimsuit was covered in a white floral print against a blue background. In the shared snapshot, the Breaking In actress was pictured stepping out of a pool with a wine glass in one hand. Based on the color of the liquid, it appeared that she was enjoying some white wine and there was a half-empty bottle in the photo as well. She looked over her shoulder in the photo and flashed a broad open-mouthed smile at the camera. The bikini showed off Gabrielle’s lean figure, specifically her long legs. She appeared to be mostly makeup-free in the shot and wore her curly black hair tied into a headscarf whose colors complemented her bikini.

In the caption, Gabrielle celebrated the fact that the weekend had started and seemed to be ready to have a good time. She appeared to be in her own backyard when the photo was shot and the soft light in the photo seemed to indicate that the photo was taken during sunset.

The photo amassed close to 50,000 likes in under 30 minutes and almost 300 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, some fans seemed amazed by the actress’s youthful good looks. And some of those messages came from fellow celebrities.

“The most beautifulllllll” wrote singer Normani Kordei.

But Gabrielle’s non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“How are you over 30?!?!?!?!?!?” one Instagram user wrote.

“A beautiful ‘natural body,’ no booty shots or breast implants,” one person wrote. “You go girl!”

But one fan seemed to take issue with how Gabrielle was spending her time during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You how these rich people living it up in these scary and dark times,” they wrote. “Good for you, though.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Gabrielle has previously given fans a glimpse of how she and her husband Dwyane Wade have been coping with quarantine. In a two-photo update, Gabrielle and Dwyane were together but the actress’s makeup-free face dominated each shot. Wearing a comfy-looking hoodie, she smiled in the first shot as her husband looked at her. In the second, she looked a bit more serious while Dwyane was captured with his eyes closed.

“Couples in quarantine be like… ” she wrote in the caption before adding a string of emoji in the caption which each had a different facial expression.

The post has been liked more than 380,000 times since its upload and more than 1,800 Instagram users have commented on it so far.