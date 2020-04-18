Sofia Vergara Confuses Fans With Photos Of Her Dog & Look-Alike Niece Nailing The Pillow Challenge

Some of Sofia's followers mistook her niece for her.

Sofia Vergara proved that she didn’t have to wear bedding herself to slay the pillow challenge. Instead, she delighted her fans by sharing photos of her cute pet pooch and her look-alike niece showing off their takes on the viral fashion challenge. However, some of Sofia’s Instagram followers mistakenly gave her credit for her niece’s stylish ensemble.

On Friday, the 47-year-old Modern Family star uploaded a set of two snapshots to her Instagram page. In the first photo, her adorable pet chihuahua, Bubbles, was pictured partaking in the pillow challenge. The requirements for the challenge that has taken over social media are pretty simple: A pillow and a belt are used to create a makeshift mini dress. However, Bubble’s tiny size meant that Sofia had to improvise a bit. Instead of using a pillow, she strapped a piece of off-white linen to Bubble’s little body. The rectangular scrap of material appeared to have something behind it to give it more of a pillow shape.

Sofia’s choice of belt is what elevated Bubbles’ look to the next level. It was what appeared to be a thick gold chain necklace with an ornate heart-shaped pendant. The center of the necklace was also adorned with a large pearl. Smaller pearls surrounded the outer edge of the large heart.

Sofia was holding Bubbles upright on her couch, and the cute tan-and-white pooch was looking up with her huge puppy eyes.

Sofia’s second photo was a picture of her 26-year-old niece, Claudia Vergara, rocking a mini dress constructed out of a thick black belt and a plush animal-print pillow that was light brown with white spots and a black stripe down the center. The print appeared to be inspired by the hide of a spotted deer.

Claudia accessorized her faux dress with a pair of gold hoop earrings and dark sunglasses with geometric frames. She was posing with a glass of white wine in one hand.

Even though Sofia tagged Claudia in her picture, some of the actress’ followers seemingly mistook her much-younger relative for her.

“You can make anything work on you,” read one response to her post.

“Perfect. So cute both of you,” another fan wrote.

“Aww.. you look beautiful,” a third admirer remarked.

Other commenters couldn’t get over how cute Bubbles looked in her photo.

“Omg Bubbles is so adorable those eyes,” wrote one fan.

Sofia isn’t the only celebrity who has delighted her fans with her pillow challenge photos. As reported by The Inquisitr, Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry showed off her chic take on the pillow dress earlier this week.