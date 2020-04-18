Catherine Giudici Lowe Shares Comically Imperfect Easter Photo Of Her Children

Catherine Giudici Lowe's Easter photo of her children did not turn out perfectly but it was hilarious.

Like many mothers, Catherine Giudici Lowe, wife of former Bachelor Sean Lowe, had difficulties snapping the perfect Easter photo of her children. The Easter photo she managed to capture of her three kids was definitely not perfect but it was very comical. Thus, she shared it on Instagram in hopes of bring a smile to her followers’ faces.

In the hilarious photo, 3-year-old Samuel Thomas Lowe, 1-year-old Isaiah Hendrix Lowe, and 4-month-old Mia Mejia Lowe are perched on the couch in their Easter clothes. The boys are wearing white, button down linen dress shirts complete with collars. The shirts are tucked into their light blue dress shorts.

Baby Mia wears a tiny white dress composed of the same material of her brother’s shirts. It features lace ruffled sleeves. The sweet look is completed with a white lace bow around her head.

Both Mia and Isaiah wore thigh high white socks while Samuel went barefoot. While Catherine and Sean likely would have preferred to get a photo of all three of their children smiling, they could not quite accomplish this feat. In the photo, Isaiah wipes his face as he cries and looks off camera. Baby Mia holds a pink pacifier in her mouth as she too looks to the side, one hand grabbing for Samuel’s arm.

Samuel sits in the middle, appearing visibly uncomfortable as he shrugs away from his siblings while staring at the camera with a thin lipped smile.

In her caption, Catherine wished her followers a happy Easter while joking that the imperfect photo would just have to do. The photo quickly got a lot of attention online, earning her over 100,000 likes in no time. She boasts 1.4 million followers on the platform overall.

Many social media users took to the comment section to gush over how cute the children looked in their Easter outfits.

“Omg they look like Prince George and Prince Louis with those SOCKS!!!” one person wrote.

“Sometimes those are the best pictures to look back on lol,” another person joked.

“Literally the cutest family – even when there are tears. Happy Easter from the UK,” another fan wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Lowe family have been taking social distancing seriously since a stay-at-home order was placed upon their area. They have been hunkering down in their home in Dallas, Texas to ride out the coronavirus pandemic. The pair have continuously shared sweet photos of their children on social media in hopes of spreading positivity during these stressful and unprecedented times.