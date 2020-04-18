Melissa Riso Sizzles In Purple Sports Bra & Black Leggings: ‘I Had A Awesome Workout’

Melissa Riso has shared several videos of herself working out as an inspiration for those who are staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. With gyms closed in many regions, a lot of people like Melissa have had to improvise their workouts, and she’s showing her fans how they can make it work.

In the video, the actress worked out on a workout mat, which she placed on a beautifully tiled area outside that featured plenty of trees and greenery beside it. She wore a tank-style purple sports bra that showcased her massive cleavage. Melissa paired the top with high-waisted, skin-tight black workout leggings and a pair of black tennis shoes. The look showed off her strong midsection and toned shoulders and arms.

The brunette beauty left her long locks loose, and they moved about her shoulders, chest, and back throughout the various moves and positions, she shared in the clip. She wore gold aviator sunglasses with dark lenses to protect her eyes during the sunny workout, and she had a bracelet around one wrist. It looked like Melissa wore little or no makeup during her sweat session.

In the caption, the celebrity hairstylist mentioned how peaceful her outdoor workout was in Malibu, and she included several hashtags to help people find the video to get ideas for what moves to do. The model’s followers appeared to appreciate her efforts, and nearly 2,300 Instagram users hit the “like” button. Plus, dozens dropped a positive comment for her in the reply section of the post.

“Get it, girl! Melissa Riso, I just did my home workout too! You go, girl!” gushed one devotee of the celebrity hairstylist who also included several smileys and bicep emoji.

“Very GOOD workout. You are in great shoes, and as I have said, beautiful. Hugs from Texas,” a second fan replied, including kiss and rose emoji.

“Awesome job! Motivating me to start my workout soon! Lol,” admitted a third fan, who found inspiration from the model’s hard work.

“Wow, look at those legs. To be honest, I can’t do that. I have too much nerve damage due to quarantine. First, I hurt my left hand, then my elbow, and now my shoulder,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Melissa has shared another workout video during the COVID-19 social distancing that has left many people throughout the United States and the world at home, The Inquisitr reported. In a recent clip, the model showed off booty, core, and leg exercises that she did in a living room using the furniture.