Addison Rae Easterling Shows Off Her Figure In New Beach Photos

TikTok and Instagram star Addison Rae Esterling showed off her toned stomach in her new Instagram post.

TikTok and Instagram star Addison Rae Easterling showed off her figure in her new Instagram photos. The up and coming 19-year-old Internet star showed off her flat stomach and toned abs in new photos taken by the popular photographer Bryant.

Easterling, who is known for her viral dance routines, laid on a beach in California in the first photo. The beautiful background showed the California landscape, complete with blue ocean waves and a sand covered shore. Easterling wore a black crop top with spaghetti straps that showed off her fit physique. She paired the top with a light pink cardigan.

Easterling also wore a unique pair of light wash high waisted jeans that were intentionally ripped in multiple locations. Several emblems appeared on the jeans in black ink, including a snake, a rose, and the word ‘Hollywood’.

The photo appeared to be taken at dusk, the sun shining down and illuminating Easterling. She held her manicured hand up in front of her face to block the sun from her eyes, causing a shadow to fall across her forehead. The model wore a silver, heart shaped necklace around her neck and wore her long dark brown hair naturally.

In the second photo included in the post, Easterling looked more laid back. She smiled broadly at the camera with her arms outstretched as she walked along the beach. The post quickly gained a lot of attention online, earning Easterling over 2 million likes in no time. She boasts 12.5 million on Instagram overall and continues to grow her following as her TikTok videos increase in viewership.

The comments upon this most recent post were largely positive.

“How are you so talented and beautiful,” one fan complimented her.

“You’re so perfect,” wrote another.

Of course, there were a few people who took to the comment section to express their disapproval regarding her outfit choice and the fact that she was out on the beach at all during a time when Americans are called to be socially distancing.

“I’m sorry but I never understood why people wear jeans to the beach,” one person wrote.

“You should be staying inside,” wrote another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Easterling is no stranger to getting lots of attention on her Instagram photos. Earlier this week she showed off her figure yet again in a light pink and white bikini in a separate Instagram post. The post quickly accumulated more than 4 million likes.