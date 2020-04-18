‘One Piece’ Chapter 978 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking One Week Break

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get intense as the Straw Hat Pirates alliance are finally on their way to Onigashima to take down Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido and free the Land of Wano. Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates drew first blood in the raid after quickly defeating the Beast Pirates soldiers who were guarding the entrance to their headquarters. With all the guardians down, the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies could head directly to Onigashima.

As of now, most fans must already be wanting to see the battle between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the combined forces of Shogun Orochi, Beast Pirates, and the Big Mom Pirates. Unfortunately, they would be needing to wait a little longer to see what will happen next as One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one week break. In an official statement posted at Viz.com, Weekly Shonen Jump announced that they would not be releasing a new chapter of One Piece and other mangas this week to protect their staff from being infected by the coronavirus in Japan.

“The Japanese Weekly Shonen Jump is taking a week off on April 19th to protect their mangaka, editors and everyone else who works hard to bring you great manga every week. It’s a precautionary measure, but a necessary one to ensure future chapters will come on a regular schedule. Thank you for your understanding, patience and support. We’re all in this together, so think like your favorite Shonen Jump heroes like Luffy, Naruto or Deku, and stay strong and positive. You can do it!”

The Final Moments for The Flower.

Aside from the much-awaited battle between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the combined forces of Shogun Orochi, Beast Pirates, and the Big Mom Pirates, there are other interesting scenes that are expected to be featured in One Piece Chapter 978. These include the physical appearance of Emperor Kaido’s son and the four other members of the strongest Beast Pirates headliners known as the Flying Six.

Emperor Kaido mentioned about his son in the previous chapter of One Piece while they were having a banquet for the Fire Festival. Emperor Kaido ordered his subordinates to summon his son and tell him to at least show his face to their important guests. Though there is still no information available regarding Emperor Kaido’s son, he is expected to be at least on the same level as Beast Pirates All-Stars Jack the Drought, Queen the Plague, and King the Wildfire.

Meanwhile, the Flying Six are considered the strongest members of the Beast Pirates next to the All-Stars. With how he speaks about them, it seems like even Emperor Kaido respected the Flying Six. Emperor Kaido is planning to introduce the Flying Six to Emperor Big Mom, who was shown in the previous chapter of One Piece changing into a kimono.