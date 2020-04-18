Ex-UFC Fighter Cat Zingano Shows Off Her Booty In A Bikini On The Beach

Former UFC competitor Cat Zingano treated fans to a view of her athletic figure by posting a picture of her on a beach in a bikini to Instagram.
Other well-known female mixed martial artists such as Paige VanZant and Valerie Loureda had been enticing fans with sultry posts over the past few weeks. These fighters have used the stay-at-home order as an opportunity to train at home and spend more time on social media.
Earlier in the week Zingano gave fans a glimpse of her fit figure in a red top and green-bottomed swimsuit. Now she offered her 539,000 followers a full-figure look at her in the same bikini but this time on the beach. The 37-year-old had her back to the camera as she gazed out into the water with her right arm raised and her hand combed through her full dark hair. Zingano’s left arm hung by her side and she had her left calf raised which helped to accentuate her toned backside.
The 135-pound fighter offered more than a picturesque seen and a shot of her backside. Similar to her bikini post from earlier in the week on Instagram where she included a caption about dealing with social isolation, she included a motivational caption this time which resonated with several fans struggling with the country-wide lock down. Her caption referenced the importance of gratitude while experiencing “lows” in life.
More than 11,000 people showed their appreciation for the thoughtful post by hitting the “like” button. Fans flooded the comments with fire emojis and complimented her bottom with peach emojis. Many replied with how good “the view” was in the shot.
Update to change the tone a bit. I went to a follow up visit with my Dr this week to find my blood pressure was 123/78 (healthy) where before the explant, it was NEVER higher than 97/64 (too low). My liver and kidney function is now up to normal from “low”. I have been able to add about 20 new mainstream foods in to my diet without massive inflammation to my joints (I’m still slowly reintroducing, but majorly improved). My mind feels a lot more clear and the nameless anxiety and chest tightness has gone down a ton. Insomnia is less and less a factor, I have way more energy and “getting strong” takes less effort than it has in at least the last 5 years. I’m a bit shocked, but when I was doing the consultations they told me these kind of results are possible. I’m still being treated for the endocrine issues but they are stable and evening out, another few months I’m told to get off the thyroid meds and see what my body does. I have to say I’m fucking pumped I made this decision. I was told it would make me feel better but I’m not one to count my chickens before they hatch. I’ve lost weight, which is a bit of a bitch now that I went up in weight classes, but I move better and all my weight now comes from strong muscles rather than being fluffy and stiff. All of this said, CANT WAIT TO FIGHT AGAIN! Big thanks for the love and support. This is worth looking in to if you have a number of random onset symptoms or your just feeling “off” with any kind of implant or foreign material in your body. Again, I don’t regret fixing my tah tahs after I had my baby boy, but I definitely wouldn’t do it again. Hope y’all are taking care and showing yourself some love in these trying times. Stay strong, make good decisions and keep your mind right. Follow the tags for more information and let your integrity be your answer. #BII #truelove #truefreedom
“Sometimes you just need to take a second and enjoy the view,” an admirer wrote with a double-meaning.
“I think even if she tried, she couldn’t ever not be sexy,” one fan wrote.
“Very nice body I must say,” a female follower commented.
Although most replies referred to her sculpted figure there were others who responded to the caption which implored people to be grateful for difficult journeys.
“Absolutely so much to be grateful,” one replied.
Zingano showed support for a cheeky post from fellow UFC fighter VanZant. The flyweight had posted a series of naked pictures with strategically-placed objects hiding her body while at home during the coronavirus quarantine. In a recent photo the fighter’s body was hidden by the book The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck. Along with “liking” the photo, Zingano said the book was one of her favorites.