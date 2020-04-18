Ex-UFC Fighter Cat Zingano Shows Off Her Booty In A Bikini On The Beach

Former UFC competitor Cat Zingano treated fans to a view of her athletic figure by posting a picture of her on a beach in a bikini to Instagram.

Other well-known female mixed martial artists such as Paige VanZant and Valerie Loureda had been enticing fans with sultry posts over the past few weeks. These fighters have used the stay-at-home order as an opportunity to train at home and spend more time on social media.

Earlier in the week Zingano gave fans a glimpse of her fit figure in a red top and green-bottomed swimsuit. Now she offered her 539,000 followers a full-figure look at her in the same bikini but this time on the beach. The 37-year-old had her back to the camera as she gazed out into the water with her right arm raised and her hand combed through her full dark hair. Zingano’s left arm hung by her side and she had her left calf raised which helped to accentuate her toned backside.

The 135-pound fighter offered more than a picturesque seen and a shot of her backside. Similar to her bikini post from earlier in the week on Instagram where she included a caption about dealing with social isolation, she included a motivational caption this time which resonated with several fans struggling with the country-wide lock down. Her caption referenced the importance of gratitude while experiencing “lows” in life.

More than 11,000 people showed their appreciation for the thoughtful post by hitting the “like” button. Fans flooded the comments with fire emojis and complimented her bottom with peach emojis. Many replied with how good “the view” was in the shot.

“Sometimes you just need to take a second and enjoy the view,” an admirer wrote with a double-meaning.

“I think even if she tried, she couldn’t ever not be sexy,” one fan wrote.

“Very nice body I must say,” a female follower commented.

Although most replies referred to her sculpted figure there were others who responded to the caption which implored people to be grateful for difficult journeys.

“Absolutely so much to be grateful,” one replied.

Zingano showed support for a cheeky post from fellow UFC fighter VanZant. The flyweight had posted a series of naked pictures with strategically-placed objects hiding her body while at home during the coronavirus quarantine. In a recent photo the fighter’s body was hidden by the book The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck. Along with “liking” the photo, Zingano said the book was one of her favorites.