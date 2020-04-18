Michie Peachie Shows Off Pert Posterior In Blue Shorts For ‘Booty Builder’ Workout

Michie Peachie added a new workout series to her Instagram page on Friday and it’s focused on the glutes.
Dressed in a blue sports bra and blue shorts, the brunette beauty started the workout with a series of reverse “V” squats which she did with a long purple resistance band. For this exercise, Michie assumed an extreme wide-legged stance, and stretched then end of the band under her feet. She placed the other end of it around her neck and bent her torso forward to position her elbows on a wall with a towel beneath them. Then she bent her knees, sliding her elbows down the wall as she did so. When Michie stood up once more, the movement stretched the exercise band.
Next, she braced her back against the wall to repeat the exercise she did in the first clip. After that, she got onto the ground and attached one end of the band to the bannister of a staircase. She lay face-up and raised her hips off the floor and extended one leg into the air. With the other end of the band attached to that leg, she lowered and raised it.
Then, she started doing clam abductions. For this exercise, she lay on her side and placed a dumbbell in the crook of her knee. She lifted and lowered that leg with a slow, controlled movement.
In the next video, she tackled a set of straight-legged bridges. For this exercise, she elevated her legs onto a shelf and placed an exercise band around her hips. She kept it stretch with her hands which were at her sides. Michie then raised her pelvis upwards.
In her sixth and final video, she repeated the exercise she did in the third video but did it with a much thinner resistance band. This time she jutted it high against a closed dor, much higher than its position in the earlier video. In her caption, Michie wrote that she did this extra video for anyone who did not have thick bands, to show them how to get the same level of resistance while doing the exercise.
View this post on Instagram
QUARANTINE BOOTY BUILDER ????️♀️???? (First two gave me gym flashbacks)???? – 4 SETS OF AS MANY REPS AS YOU CAN DO ! 1️⃣reverse V squat: face wall and then step away from the wall, get a towel and place it again the wall with forearms holding it. Squat while leaning your weight on your forearms. Go as deep as you can! 2️⃣V Squat: Back against the wall and then step away from wall. Hold towel around your upper back. Lean back against the wall and lean all your weight against your upper back. Squat down as low as you can go! 3️⃣use the strongest band you have ( if you don’t have thick bands then refer to the last slide for this) tie band onto something only slightly taller than your leg can go. Attach leg and get into a bridge. Hold your bridge,squeezing your glutes towards the ceiling and then begin to do what feels like a kickback. Bring leg down as far as you can and repeat. ( if you don’t have bands, repeat this movement without. You will still be working your glutes while squeezing them towards the ceiling and now you will be working your quads as well since you aren’t using the band which would have been more hams) 4️⃣clam abductions, hold DB tight behind your knee and lay completely on floor. Bend both legs at a 90degree angle. Begin to abduct top leg out as far as you can go, squeezing your upper glutes at the top. 5️⃣straight leg bridge, keep legs straight and place them at a wide stance on top of something or even the wall. Have band around your hips and hold it down with your hands. Begin to thrust up as far as you can go while keeping wrists on the floor. 6️⃣this one is for my girls who do not have a thick band to use, if you only have a thin one then I want you to tie it to something much higher OR you can step away much farther in order to get as much resistance as possible. As you can see here, I placed it around my door handle and then brought it over the door and down to the other side.(once again if you don’t have bands, repeat this movement but instead of more hams and glutes you will be working more quads and glutes) – Song:C+C Music Factory- on a make you sweat #quarantine #quarantinelife #quarantineworkout #homeworkout #homeexercises #fitchallenge
The post has been liked over 12,000 times and close to 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, fans thanked Michie for the at-home workout demonstration.
“Thank you for really effective sets! You are really showing the best!” one person wrote.
“You saved my life….muahhh good ideas with a lot of good results…” another appreciative Instagram user added.
“This is insane, love it!” a third person commented before heart-eye and applause emoji. “Defo be trying some of these tomorrow!! Great ideas as always.”
“Beautiful perfection of form Michie,” a fourth supporter wrote. “You are so creative and just so watchable.”