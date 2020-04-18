Michie Peachie Shows Off Pert Posterior In Blue Shorts For ‘Booty Builder’ Workout

Michie Peachie added a new workout series to her Instagram page on Friday and it’s focused on the glutes.

Dressed in a blue sports bra and blue shorts, the brunette beauty started the workout with a series of reverse “V” squats which she did with a long purple resistance band. For this exercise, Michie assumed an extreme wide-legged stance, and stretched then end of the band under her feet. She placed the other end of it around her neck and bent her torso forward to position her elbows on a wall with a towel beneath them. Then she bent her knees, sliding her elbows down the wall as she did so. When Michie stood up once more, the movement stretched the exercise band.

Next, she braced her back against the wall to repeat the exercise she did in the first clip. After that, she got onto the ground and attached one end of the band to the bannister of a staircase. She lay face-up and raised her hips off the floor and extended one leg into the air. With the other end of the band attached to that leg, she lowered and raised it.

Then, she started doing clam abductions. For this exercise, she lay on her side and placed a dumbbell in the crook of her knee. She lifted and lowered that leg with a slow, controlled movement.

In the next video, she tackled a set of straight-legged bridges. For this exercise, she elevated her legs onto a shelf and placed an exercise band around her hips. She kept it stretch with her hands which were at her sides. Michie then raised her pelvis upwards.

In her sixth and final video, she repeated the exercise she did in the third video but did it with a much thinner resistance band. This time she jutted it high against a closed dor, much higher than its position in the earlier video. In her caption, Michie wrote that she did this extra video for anyone who did not have thick bands, to show them how to get the same level of resistance while doing the exercise.

The post has been liked over 12,000 times and close to 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, fans thanked Michie for the at-home workout demonstration.

“Thank you for really effective sets! You are really showing the best!” one person wrote.

“You saved my life….muahhh good ideas with a lot of good results…” another appreciative Instagram user added.

“This is insane, love it!” a third person commented before heart-eye and applause emoji. “Defo be trying some of these tomorrow!! Great ideas as always.”

“Beautiful perfection of form Michie,” a fourth supporter wrote. “You are so creative and just so watchable.”