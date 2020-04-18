‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday: Charlotte Throws Shade At Nikolas

Charlotte has become quite the trickster.

Charlotte Cassadine is becoming more and more like her father every day, as seen recently on General Hospital. She appears to be sweet and innocent, but she has pulled some shenanigans that seem to prove how devious she can be. The snake incident at Violet’s birthday party is the talk of Port Charles right now and that will give Charlotte a perfect chance to take a dig at Nikolas.

In the latest preview for Monday’s episode of General Hospital, Charlotte is seen with Lulu and Laura at the MetroCourt right after the snake incident. The little girl decided to spice things up a bit by sneaking in a snake that came slithering out of Ava’s purse. Ava was none too happy about that and is putting the blame on Nikolas, as seen in the preview. She told her husband that she thinks he somehow did it himself or hired someone else to put the snake in there.

Charlotte is, of course, the culprit but she isn’t indulging that to anyone right now. She is playing innocent and laughing on how Ava screamed when she discovered the snake in her bag. That’s when Charlotte decides to throw a little shade at Nikolas. She will tell Ava that it was too bad she didn’t have a ‘secret’ bodyguard.

Charlotte's saved the best surprise for last. What will Violet think of the snake hidden in her piñata?

Tune into a dramatic, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @iamscarley pic.twitter.com/ng7WTJRbCy — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 16, 2020

That is in reference to when Nik had Charlotte convinced that he was hired by Valentin to be her secret bodyguard before he reappeared from the dead. She is still angry that he lied to her just so she would keep quiet about seeing him. To make things worse, Nikolas was the one who turned her and her papa’s life upside down. Now he and Ava are living at Wyndemere instead of her.

Nik is totally ready to get out of his sham marriage to Ava, but fans are hoping that they will somehow grow closer and fall for each other. It doesn’t look like that will happen at this point, but things could reach a turning point soon. Spencer may also return to Port Charles eventually once he gets over his anger at his father lying to him about being dead.

If Spencer should come back, he will most likely not be blinded by Charlotte’s devious ways. He knows how sneaky she can be and she is, after all, the daughter of the man that he hates so much.

What will Charlotte do next? While it looked like she had put the snake in the pinata, the reptile slithered its way out of Ava’s purse. It’s not clear whether Charlotte had targeted Ava or if the snake somehow made its way in there, but the little creature will certainly be the topic of conversation next week on General Hospital.