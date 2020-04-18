Helena Christensen, 51, Stuns In A Cleavage-Baring Bathing Suit With A Cheeky Back

Helena rocked a variety of different looks for a photo shoot at her secluded home.

Helena Christensen’s fans couldn’t stop gushing over her ageless beauty after seeing her rock a revealing bathing suit and a few other eye-catching ensembles.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old supermodel treated her 676,000 Instagram followers to the results of an outdoor photo shoot. According to People, Helena’s pictures were taken at her retreat in the Catskill Mountains. She perfectly utilized her stunning wooded surroundings as she posed in an array of outfits from her own fashion brand, Stærk & Christensen.

The first look Helena was pictured rocking was a purple one-piece with a plunging V neck that put her ample cleavage on full display. She was wearing it underneath a pair of skintight jeans that clung to her curvy derriere. To really highlight her backside, she posed bending over to lean on a low stone wall.

The former Victoria’s Secret model was wearing her brunette tresses parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls. Her glamorous beauty look included a warm coral lip and a sultry smokey eye in earthy bronze tones. The makeup made her piercing green eyes pop.

Helena’s look that bared the most skin was a black bathing suit with a cheeky back. In her second photo, she was pictured from behind as she attempted to climb a stone wall. Her swimsuit left most of her pert posterior exposed, and its high-cut leg openings made her slender legs look even longer than they already are. The garment also featured a plunging back with two thin strap details.

In another photo, Helena was pictured showing off the front of the chic swimsuit. It had a plunging neck that featured a unique wavy design. She was lying on her side near a pond surrounded by large rocks, a few of which she was posing on. The model was photographed rocking a black mini dress with a similar neckline for two snapshots that were taken atop a roof.

Helena was also photographed rocking a wine one-piece with a deep V neck and a knotted detail on the front. For this snapshot, she posed near a few short trees with barren branches. A wooded mountain was visible in the background, along with the pond and the roof seen in her other photos.

Helena’s gorgeous pictures were taken by Camilla Stærk, who she has been self-quarantining with. In the caption of her post, Helena revealed how she and Camilla are using their fashion label to raise money to help prepare meals for elderly New York residents.

Helena received plenty of praise for supporting a good cause and looking good while doing it.

“You really are perfect from every angle,” read one response to her post.

“A Goddess inside and out. Thank you for always being a beacon of hope and beauty,” another admirer wrote.

“Beautiful images and a great initiative,” wrote a third fan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Helena treated her followers to a set of similar swimsuit photos last month.