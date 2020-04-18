Lydia Farley Stuns In White Sports Bra And Gym Pants: ‘It’s Friday, I’m In Love’

Barcelona-based American model Lydia Farley recently went online and treated her Instagram fans to a set of hot pictures.

In the snaps, which were uploaded on Friday, April 17, Lydia could be seen rocking a stylish white sports bra that included a cut-out feature at the front. As a result, Lydia showed off a glimpse of her cleavage as well as her bare midriff. She teamed her bra with a pair of black leggings that accentuated her perfectly-toned legs and thighs. She completed her attire with a gray cardigan.

Staying true to her style, she sported a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades. The application included foundation, a rose-pink lipstick, coral blush, and lined eyes. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows while sweeping her brunette tresses to the right side and allowing them to cascade over her shoulder.

In terms of accessories, Lydia kept it very simple by only opting for hoop earrings and a dainty silver pendant. For the photoshoot, she stood in her living room.

Lydia posted not one, not two, but four snaps from the shoot. In the first one, she could be seen standing straight with her legs spread apart. She slipped her cardigan off her shoulders, looked into the camera and flashed a smile. The second pic was similar to the first but it was slightly more up close.

In the third photo, Lydia lowered her gaze while continuing to smile, and in the fourth and last one, she took off her cardigan, held a strand of hair in her hands, and gazed into the camera.

In the caption, Lydia informed her fans that she is very happy because it’s Friday, adding that her gym outfit is from the online sportswear outlet, Famme.

Within seven hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 15,000 likes and above 350 comments in which fans and followers showered the model with numerous compliments.

“Looking fab! Have a wonderful weekend,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You should be given an award for “The best supermodel on IG,” another user wrote.

“As beautiful and stunning you are, I truly believe that you’re also one of the nicest persons ever,” a third follower chimed in.

“Thanks so much for all your beautiful photos during these times, you look so beautiful!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans posted words and phrases like “so freakin gorgeous,” heavenly beauty,” and “mesmerizing eyes,” to express their admiration for her.

Many of Lydia’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snaps, including Tiana De Rey and Lauren Alexandra Levin.