La La & Carmelo Anthony Are Reportedly Not Together Despite Quarantining In The Same House

La La Anthony‘s recent announcement that she and Carmelo Anthony are spending their time in quarantine together doesn’t mean the two are no longer separated.

The Power actress shared earlier this week that she, Melo and their son, Kiyan, 13, have been together on the West Coast due to the increased spread of COVID-19. La La explained that she and her ex are having a positive time while living under the same roof for the time being.

Shortly after La La shared her news, fans of the couple were happy to hear they were possibly working on their 13-year marriage to one another. The pair decided to legally separate last year.

According to Hollywood Life, La La has no interest in getting back together with Carmelo. The former TRL host reportedly agreed to being under quarantine with her estranged husband for the sake of their son. Both La La and Carmelo are reportedly working to maintain normalcy in their son’s life rather than deciding if they want to get back together or not.

“They want to do what is best for him, and to be a united family. They’re getting through this together,” a source shared. “Carmelo is dying to play basketball, and Kiyan wants to, as well, but they are mostly staying in and trying to pass the time. Video games, movies, being on social media at all times. And eating.”

Although she has been showing various parts of her time in quarantine on social media, La La’s millions of Instagram followers have yet to see any photos or videos of her and Carmelo. Instead, the multitalented star has been reflecting on her past vacations, as well as making TikTok videos with her son.

While the estranged couple have refrained from posting each other, their time together has reportedly allowed La La and Carmelo to shut off the opinions surrounding their relationship and focus on their family. The couple’s separation came weeks after Carmelo was seen on a yacht with another woman. The NBA star has also allegedly been unfaithful to his wife in the past. However, the current pandemic is reportedly allowing them to see what is important to them at the moment.

“La La and Carmelo have gone through everything one can go through in a relationship,” the insider continued. “Though they are quarantining together, I wouldn’t say that they are fully back together — but the possibility of that happening is more likely than it was before the pandemic.”

Prior to the pandemic, La La and Carmelo were reportedly living separate lives. La La and Kiyan were in New York, as the actress had been working on several projects. Carmelo was in Portland playing for the Trail Blazers before the NBA suspended games for the season due to COVID-19.