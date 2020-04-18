Elderly Woman Pleads For Beer From Quarantine And Receives A Massive Delivery

Olive Veronesi who is 93-years-old went viral after her comical plea for more Coors Light.

Olive Veronesi is a 93-year-old woman from Seminole, Pennsylvania who went viral after her comical plea from quarantine for more beer. Veronesi has been trying to keep herself safe in the midst of the coronavirus and wasn’t able to purchase more Coors Light, which she drinks on a daily basis. Luckily, others heard her request and delivered in a big way, according to CNN.

In a photo that was taken by one of her family members and has since gone viral, Veronesi stood smiling in the window of her home with a sign that she had written in purple marker on a white board. The sign read “I need more beer!!” In her other hand Veronesi held up a can of Coors Light.

The photo was shared over five million times and it quickly got the attention of the beer company, Molson Coors. Thus, the company decided to provide her with enough free beer to last a long time, delivering 10 cases to her residence. She now has 150 beers ready to go.

A spokesperson from Coors Light explained the decision to help out Veronesi, explaining that they were happy to be able to provide happiness to someone during these stressful and difficult times.

JUST IN: 93-year-old Olive Veronesi of Seminole, PA, who held up a sign at her window asking for more beer, has received a delivery from @CoorsLight. The brand tells me 150 cans arrived at her house today. pic.twitter.com/c2lfGFBBTS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 13, 2020

“When we saw Olive’s message, we knew we had to jump at the chance to not only connect with someone who brought a smile to our faces during this pandemic, but also gave us a special opportunity to say thanks for being a Coors Light fan. Even in the pre-COVID era, we would’ve been thrilled to fulfill Olive’s request. But in this moment, during these unusual times, bringing a little bit of joy to someone’s day is the least we can do.”

After receiving the beer delivery, Veronesi held up a new white board message to her window. It read “Got More Beer” with a heart. She cracked open one of her beers while still on her front porch.

Veronesi explained that she drinks a beer every night, claiming it has vitamins in it. She emphasized that she believes beer is good for a person as long as it is consumed in moderation.

Molson Coors also informed Veronesi and her family that they can have more free beer whenever they run out of stock.

