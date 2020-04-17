Anna Vakili Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Revealing, Snake-Print Bodysuit

British reality TV star Anna Vakili recently took to her Instagram account and posted a set of hot snaps in which she infused style and sexiness.

In the snap, uploaded on the photo-sharing website on Friday, April 17, Anna could be seen rocking a strapless, snake-skin print bodysuit through which she showed off an ample amount of cleavage. She teamed her risque top with a pair of gray, high-waisted trousers.

To glam up the look, she sported a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation, a nude lipstick that she combined with a slick of gloss, nude eyeshadow, a thin coat of mascara and pink blush. She finished off her makeup application by applying a highlighter on her t-zone, while loosely tying her brunette tresses and allowing them to fall over her arms and shoulders.

Anna, who is a pharmacist by profession, accessorized with a pair of white hoop earrings and a gold bracelet in her left wrist.

To the excitement of her fans, she posted two pics from the photoshoot. In the first one, she could be seen standing in a room. She placed one of her hands on the back of a chair while holding the other one behind her head. She tilted her head, parted her lips and gazed into the camera. In the second photograph, she held a few strands of hair in her hands and looked away from the camera.

In the caption, the Love Island contestant shared a motivational quote, stating that one should know what they want in life and should never settle for things that they don’t deserve. She also informed her fans that her ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Missy Empire.

Within five hours of posting, the snaps garnered more than 12,000 likes and above 200 comments in which fans and followers not only praised Anna’s voluptuous figure, but they also appreciated her for her sense of style.

“This caption is everything – so refreshing to see this positive message for women,” one of her female fans commented on the picture.

“You’re absolutely stunning, honestly,” another user wrote.

“Beautiful person inside and out — you are inspiring!” a third follower chimed in.

“Beauty with brains! Truly, a woman of substance!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “stunner,” “so amazing,” and “what a babe,” to express their admiration for Anna.

Apart from her regular followers, many other models and TV stars also liked and commented on the snaps to show appreciation and support, including Brooke Lynette, Amber Rose, Molly Mae, and Dennon Lewis.