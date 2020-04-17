Lala Kent And Randall Emmett May Film Their Wedding For ‘Pump Rules’ Because She’s ‘Contractually Obligated’

Lala Kent may be having a televised wedding after all.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have long said that their wedding will absolutely not be featured on Vanderpump Rules. However, after the couple postponed their big day to an upcoming date in July, fans might actually get to see Kent walk down the aisle on Season 9.

During an appearance on People Now earlier this week, Kent and Emmett admitted that when it comes to a televised wedding, the idea is very much a possibility now that their wedding date will fall in the middle of production on the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show.

“I don’t know that we would have a choice. I think if the wedding is during filming, I’m contractual obligated to film that,” Kent explained.

Kent and Emmett were expected to tie the knot tomorrow, April 18, in Newport Beach, California, but because of the ongoing spread of the coronavirus and the current shelter-in-place order in the state, the couple was forced to postpone their wedding until this summer. Luckily, Kent and Emmett have done their best to stay positive, despite having to move their wedding to a later date and believe that everything happens for a reason.

After Emmett pointed out that he and Kent previously selected a wedding date for themselves that was out of the typical filming range for each season, he said God had a bigger plan and revealed that Kent was right about her contractual obligations with Bravo.

“We are probably going to run into the filming overlapping,” he shared. “At the end of the day, she is a [full-time] cast member on that show.”

“I do have a feeling… I’m not confirming anything, but I have a feeling fans may get what they’ve been wanting, which is a TV wedding,” he added.

Filming on the upcoming ninth season of Vanderpump Rules is expected to begin sometime in the coming months, once he shelter-at-home orders are lifted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent opened up about her postponed wedding, and postponed pre-wedding festivities, in an emotional Instagram post earlier this week. In the post, Kent told her fans and followers that she was supposed to be traveling to her wedding location to get started on the prepping of the event on the day her post was shared.

Kent also said that while she knows others have been impacted by the pandemic in bigger ways, she was feeling sad that she missed out on her bachelorette party and bridal shower.