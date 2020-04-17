Gov. Jay Inslee Says Donald Trump Is ‘Fomenting Domestic Rebellion And Spreading Lies’

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is apparently frustrated with President Donald Trump‘s behavior amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Per The Hill, in a statement released Friday, Inslee blasted Trump for “encouraging illegal and dangerous acts” and putting millions of Americans in danger of being infected with COVID-19.

“The president is fomenting domestic rebellion and spreading lies even while his own administration says the virus is real and is deadly, and that we have a long way to go before restrictions can be lifted.”

“The president’s call to action today threatens to undermine his own goal of recovery,” Inslee continued, arguing that Trump is sabotaging the work of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Inslee released the statement in response to the tweets Trump sent earlier today. Siding with the protesters who want social distancing measures relaxed, Trump urged them to “LIBERATE” the states of Minnesota, Michigan, and Virginia. All three states have Democratic governors.

In Minnesota, which has been under a stay-at-home order since March 25, the protesters planned on gathering before Gov. Tim Waltz’s home. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faced Trump-supporting protesters who chanted “lock her up.” There have been several similar protests in Virginia as well.

In his statement, Inslee — who has previously sparred with Trump — also pointed out that the president’s calls to reopen the state could turn out to be unproductive, given that resuming normal activities too soon would likely lead to coronavirus outbreaks, which would further damper the entire process.

According to Inslee, “if infections are increasing in those places, that will further postpone the 14 days of decline that his own guidance says is necessary before modifying any interventions.”

During a press conference on Thursday, Trump expressed sympathy for the protesters, but he noted that governors will have the last word when it comes to reopening their states. That appears to have changed, since Trump is now openly siding with those protesting in the three swing states with Democratic governors.

Trump has feuded with a number of other Democratic governors, expressing frustration with how they are handling the coronavirus pandemic. According to the governors, the federal government is not doing enough to help.

In recent days, Trump has clashed with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. On Friday, the president urged the governor to “stop talking,” arguing that his administration has done more for New York than for any other state in the nation.

Cuomo responded to Trump’s attacks, telling the president to “go to work.” The governor noted that he appreciates Trump’s help, but pushed back against the suggestion that the president has “total” authority over the states.