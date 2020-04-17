Blac Chyna’s Lawyer Says Rob Kardashian Denied She Was Ever Violent Towards Him In Recent Court Document

Blac Chyna‘s attorney, Lynne Ciani, recently proved that Rob Kardashian may have exaggerated his account of their 2016 physical altercation.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kardashian accused Chyna of being violent towards him back in December 2016. During an argument between the two exes, who are currently fighting for custody of their daughter Dream, Kardashian stated that Chyna was very temperamental towards him, and even pulled a gun on him at one point in the argument. Chyna denied getting physical with Kardashian that night and stated the incident, which took place at Kylie Jenner’s house, was actually a celebratory occasion.

Ciani added more evidence earlier this week to further support Chyna’s claim. According to Hollywood Life, Ciani released a statement that shows Kardashian admitted Chyna never used physical violence against him during their relationship.

“On April 15, 2020, Chyna’s family law counsel and I obtained copies of Department of Child & Family Services (DCFS ) reports from December 2016 and January 2017 relating to ‘anonymous’ reports of physical abuse by Chyna against Rob. The DCFS reports show that when questioned by DCFS on January 4, 2017 about an ‘anonymous’ report of domestic violence against Rob by Chyna, Rob replied that the allegations are ‘false’ and ‘there is no domestic violence between [me] and [Chyna].’ The DCFS report then states: ‘Specifically, Kardashian father stated mother [Chyna] has never hit him.’ (emphasis supplied),” the statement read.

Kardashian’s counsel, Marty Singer, responded to Cianni’s new evidence with his own statement this week. He said neither he nor his client has seen the new documents from DCFS, and isn’t certain that it is accurate. Singer also said he and his client have witnesses who can attest that Chyna was being physically violent towards Kardashian on the night in question. He then continued to say Kardashian may have denied he was physically harmed to further protect Chyna. If she would’ve been convicted for being violent towards her ex, her current custody arrangements for Dream and her son, King Cairo Stevenson, reportedly could’ve come into question.

Although Chyna and Kardashian haven’t been together since 2017, the two have had several run-ins with the law in recent years. Chyna filed a restraining order against Kardashian in 2017 after he leaked private images of her on Instagram without her knowledge. The action caused the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to forfeit his Instagram account. Chyna also sued the entire Kardashian family after accusing them of trying to defame her following their breakup.

The battle for custody of Dream has also been ongoing for the exes. Although they seemed to be cordially raising their daughter, Kardashian recently filed for sole custody of Dream. He has claimed that Chyna is unfit to raise Dream and has accused her of being addicted to multiple substances in addition to being violent.