Michelle Money’s Daughter Brielle Is Standing & Joking Around, Making Amazing Progress After Scary Accident

The good news keeps rolling in for Bachelor in Paradise star Michelle Money and her daughter Brielle. Not quite three weeks ago, Brielle was in a medically-induced coma after a skateboarding accident. According to new updates from Brielle’s father Ryan, she’s made impressive, stunning progress over the course of the past few days.

Ryan’s latest Instagram update includes a lengthy update along with a throwback video of Brielle with his younger daughter. By the sounds of things, Ryan and Michelle’s daughter is making forward progress in her recovery by leaps and bounds.

Earlier in the week, Ryan shared that Brielle had been moved out of the ICU and he detailed that she was awake and talking. Now, she is doing even more.

As Ryan notes, at the beginning of this week, Brielle hadn’t moved for two weeks and she was still relying on a breathing tube. The doctors began weaning her off the medications that were keeping her in a coma and soon they were able to remove that breathing tube. Now, just a few days later, she’s on the move.

Brielle is still in the hospital and Ryan knows that given how serious her brain injury was, they are likely still facing some difficult days ahead. In the meantime, the teen is keeping busy FaceTiming family members to the point where she is supposedly boring them.

Apparently, Brielle has been joking about her post-accident hair with an uncle of hers, maintaining her typical sense of humor. Ryan took her for a walk around the hospital on Thursday, pushing her in a wheelchair. He said that she was doing so well that she might have been able to push him in the wheelchair instead.

After the walk around the hospital, Brielle was able to stand on her own to brush her teeth, another major leap forward in her recovery. All of this progress has Ryan feeling that they have the wind at their back, so to speak, and he is confident that they are headed in the right direction.

Both Michelle and Ryan have relied heavily on the power of prayer throughout this ordeal. Within many of their Instagram updates, they have both made mention of how they believe those prayers have been instrumental in Brielle’s recovery. Michelle’s ex-husband noted that again in this recent post and he thanked everybody for their ongoing support.

For now, Michelle has stepped away from social media in order to focus on Brielle. Ryan is still providing lengthy updates on the days he is with his daughter at the hospital and it’s clear she’s making amazing progress.