Isabelle Mathers Wears Just Pants In Risqué New Pics On Instagram

Isabelle Mathers took to her Instagram page today to share a risqué new photo series with her followers. There were seven photos in total and the model went topless in all of them, only rocking a pair of light-colored pants.

In the first photo, she posed sitting down on a white bed with her back angled towards the camera. She glanced over her shoulder and her mouth was partially obscured. Isabelle placed her left hand on her knee and grabbed her upper arm with her right hand. Her pose left her sideboob on full show and her tanned bod contrasted well against her completely white backdrop. The bedroom decor included matching side tables that were decorated with small lamps.

In the second image, Isabelle posed sitting down on a plush leather chair. She leaned back and extended her left leg in front and propped up her right knee. She placed her right arm above her on the side of the chair and draped her other hand in front of her bare chest. Her sideboob was hard to miss and her chest was visibly shades darker than the rest of her figure.

The next snap was arguably the most revealing of them all, and Isabelle was photographed with her hands on her head. Her hair was pulled back into a high ponytail and her sideboob was visible. Plus, the model censored herself with a white “x” mark that she drew onto the photo.

Her makeup application was easier to see in this picture than in the rest of the set. She wore shimmery eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick with liner. Her small hoop earrings were also visible.

The share has garnered over 110,200 likes so far and many people took to the comments section to shower the model with a variety of compliments.

“Why you so fineeee,” gushed an admirer.

“Giving me Bella Hadid vibes,” declared another follower.

“Those pics are unreal,” raved a third social media user.

“You’re so dreamy,” expressed a fourth supporter.

Furthermore, the stunner posed another photo set two days ago and flaunted her trim physique in a black romper. The ensemble featured long sleeves and a square neckline. It hugged her curves and upper thighs tightly and allowed her to showcase her tiny waist and toned legs. Isabelle wore her hair down in soft waves that framed her face. Her makeup application added a luxe vibe to her look and it included mascara, pink lipstick with dark liner, and blush.