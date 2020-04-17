Brennah Black Hangs Out Naked At Home In Steamy New Upload

Brennah Black pushed the envelope with her April 16 Instagram upload, showing off her bombshell figure in no clothing. Black has been keeping her fans entertained during their time in quarantine, providing sexy new content day in and day out. While she has been stunning in several bikinis and lingerie, she upped the ante even further by quite literally letting it all hang out in her latest share.

The photo captured the model hanging out indoors. Black did not reveal an exact location for her followers but instead shared that she was “just checking in.” The Maxim model posed against a white wall with crown modeling, sitting her derriere on the ground while her legs were placed directly in front of her on a shiny black and brown floor. A tall faux plant with big, leafy branches added a pop of color to the otherwise basic photo.

Black stared into the camera with an alluring gaze, tilting her head back slightly with an open-mouthed look. The Houston-born beauty went nude on top, using her long arms to cover her chest while still providing her captivated audience with ample cleavage views. She added a gorgeous silver necklace that boasted several colorful turquoise beads and other accents. One of the pieces’ more abundant charms fell in between her chest, drawing the eye to her trim midsection.

Black also went nude on her lower half, strategically placing her toned legs to cover her modesty. To go with the theme, she went barefoot, choosing to not add any further accessories aside from her chunky necklace.

The 23-year-old wore her long blond locks down and curled with the most of her waves falling behind her back. She also added an expert application of makeup as part of her glam, including jet black eyeliner and thick mascara. Black contoured her face with blush and highlighter while adding a small amount of shimmer with a bright and glittery highlighter.

In her caption, she shared that she may be too busy to sleep, but she always has time to dream. The upload has proven popular with her fans, boasting over 18,000 likes in addition to over 660 comments — with most fans flooding the upload with praise and flame emoji.

“You are a beautiful piece of art!,” one of Black’s fans complimented.

“I am always impressed by your connection and vulnerability in your photos,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“You look very relaxed and beautiful. I will dream of you tonight and always,” another social media user chimed in alongside a series of heart emoji.