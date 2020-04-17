Anna Katharina Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In A Tiny, Metallic-Pink Bikini

American swimsuit model Anna Katharina recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 1.2 million fans to a very hot, skin-baring snapshot.

In the pic, Anna could be seen rocking a tiny, metallic-pink bikini, one that allowed her to flash major skin, including a glimpse of sideboob and her tight stomach.

In keeping with her signature style, she opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application included a matte foundation, nude lipstick that perfectly accentuated her luscious lips, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes and a thin coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application by dusting her cheeks with coral blush.

Anna wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her left shoulder and bosom. Meanwhile, she also had her nails painted with a maroon polish to ramp up the glam.

For the snap, Anna stood in her living room, struck a side pose, slightly arched her back, and gazed into the camera.

In the caption, Anna informed her fans that her sexy bikini was sponsored by the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, while she also thanked her fans for suggesting a new hairstyle.

Within three hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 23,000 likes, while fans also flocked to the comments section and posted close to 500 messages in which they not only praised Anna’s hot body, but they also appreciated her sense of style.

“So beautiful and so perfect with this dream physique. Love you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You have the most beautiful shape and hair I’ve ever seen! What is your secret to staying motivated at the hardest times? You always shine like a star,” another one chimed in.

“Incredible, natural beauty. Hands down the prettiest I’ve seen on Instagram,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on Anna’s bikini and asked her to marry him.

“Wow, I love that bikini of yours. So sexy, will you be my wifey?” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “great pic,” “so charming,” and “very pretty,” to let Anna know how much they adore her.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture, including Christina Quarternik and Kristina Levina.

Despite being in quarantine, Anna still manages to share hot bikini and lingerie snaps with her fans on a regular basis. Last week, she posted a jaw-dropping snap on her IG page in which she could be seen rocking an itty-bitty yellow bikini.