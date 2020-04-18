Kelsey Wells Rocks Blue Sports Bra And Loose-Fitting Shorts For Intense At-Home Workout

Kelsey Wells took to Instagram on Friday to demonstrate an intense at-home workout to her 2.8 million Instagram followers. In the shared video, the fitness model and trainer rocked a bright blue sports bra and matching shorts.

Working out in her kitchen, Kelsey started her circuit with a series of lateral hopes over a chair. For this exercise, Kelsey held onto the seat while she jumped from side to side. Then she did a series of incline pushups against it which were followed by a set of elevated sit-ups and twists. For this exercise, she lay down on her back and placed her legs on the chair. Then she raised her torso towards her knees and turned to one side before lowering herself back down for the next repetition.

A set of tricep dips followed which meant that Kelsey had to turn her back towards the chair and prop herself up on it with her arms, keeping her knees lifted. Then she bent her arms and lowered her body. After that, she ended the circuit with a series of reverse lunges and knee-ups. She stepped onto the chair for this one and then lifted her opposite knee toward her chest repeatedly. Each time she placed the foot of that leg on the ground, she bent both knees to perform the reverse lunges.

The clip has been viewed more than 80,000 times, as of this writing and close to 150 Instagram users have commented on it thus far. In those comments, some fans expressed eagerness to attempt the workout despite its apparent difficulty.

“This looks tough. Will be trying this week though,” one person wrote before adding a thumbs up and flexed bicep emoji to their comment.

Others seemed distracted by the video’s setting, Kelsey’s immaculate kitchen.

“Ummm, can’t focus on the workout because the kitchen and furniture are incredible!! another commenter added.

Some fans seemed particularly fond of the chair that she used during the workout.

“Ummm can we talk about how that’s the coolest chair ever? You clever little interior designer, you!” a third fan wrote.

Others were more focused on finding out where she sourced her workout attire. In a reply to one of those questions, Kelsey said that her sports bra was from an activewear brand called L’urv. While she didn’t share the name of the design, it appears that she sported a version of a design the company calls the New Beginnings Bralette. It currently retails for $23.70. The shorts are from Michi and sell for $108.