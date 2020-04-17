Hailey Clauson Stuns In Sheer Lingerie & Holds A Hydrangea

Hailey Clauson has been captivating her Instagram fans’ attention lately with a ton of lingerie pics since April 8. Today, the model continued the trend with her newest share that was arguably the most revealing of them all. She sported a sheer lingerie set and posed on a couch as she held a hydrangea in her hand.

In the picture, the blonde reclined on her back and propped up her right knee. She held the flower in her right hand and held it up near her face, and the petals were a darker shade of purple than her lingerie. Her ensemble featured a periwinkle tone and mixed sheer, floral lace with light toned straps.

Hailey’s bra left little to the imagination, although she censored the image by blurring out her chest. Even so, it was possible to see how risqué the bra was considering that it was completely see-through. It had pink floral embroidery in the sheer paneling that added to the feminine vibes. In addition, she sported a pair of strappy thong bottoms and a ruffled garter belt that brought attention to her flat abs.

Furthermore, the model posed on a pink patterned couch and glanced up at the camera with her lips parted in a coy manner. She wore her hair down in a middle part and brushed her locks behind her shoulders. Her makeup application added glam to her look and she sported mascara, light eyeshadow on her inner lids, blush, and glossy lipstick. Her only visible accessories were her gold hoop earrings.

The post was tagged with the Victoria’s Secret and For Love & Lemons’ Instagram pages. The photographer, Yuliett Gorbachenko, was also credited for taking the photo.

The update has received over 10,200 likes in the first four hours since it went live and many fans took to the comments section to share their compliments.

“Only one pic with this outfit is not fair,” joked a social media user.

“That’s definitely hot!” exclaimed a second supporter.

“Super mega toooooop woooooooooooooooow,” gushed a third admirer.

“No flower dare bloom in the presence of your beauty,” declared another follower.

In addition, Hailey flaunted her figure with a bikini snap yesterday. She opted for a selfie and stood indoors in a leopard-print bikini that flattered her slim physique. Her cleavage was hard to miss and she accessorized with a gold necklace. Furthermore, the model wore a scarf in her hair and pulled her locks back in braided pigtails. Her red phone case popped in the snap and she looked at the camera with a pout on her face.