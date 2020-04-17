Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Tease That Chase Takes Drastic Action With Willow For Wiley’s Sake

Chase is about to take things to the next level to try to help Willow in her grief over Wiley’s situation on General Hospital. Spoilers have hinted that Chase will coordinate efforts with Sasha to push Willow to marry Michael, and new details about what’s ahead have emerged.

The new issue of Soap Opera Digest breaks down what comes next with this complicated situation. Actor Josh Swickard, who plays Chase, explains that his character comes to realize that Willow may never be able to move forward and be happy without Wiley maintaining a place in her life.

As much as Chase hates the idea of Willow marrying Michael, he will soon reconsider how vital this move may be. As Willow waffles on what to do, Chase will give her something of an ultimatum. It seems he won’t put it exactly in those words, but he will tell her that she needs to either find a way to let go of Wiley or she needs to marry Michael.

“In the back of Chase’s mind, he’s thinking, ‘I don’t know if she can function without this kid at this point,'” Swickard explains.

General Hospital spoilers have noted that Chase and Sasha will join together to push forward on this. Soon, viewers will see the two devise a plan that will apparently guarantee that Michael and Willow will move toward going through with the wedding.

“Chase is solely focused on what will make Willow happy and what will help her sleep better at night. And Chase feels like, ‘Clearly, it isn’t me right now. So I need to fix this somehow.'” Swickard shares.

Sasha and Chase will do something rash and drastic in the days ahead, believing that Willow marrying Michael is the best option available at this point.

“He feels that this is what is best for her — whether she believes that or not,” the actor concludes.

How far will Chase and Sasha go to make this happen? What can they do that will push their significant others to let go of their hesitations and tie the knot? Based on the General Hospital spoilers available via SheKnows Soaps, it sounds as if this back-and-forth on the marriage idea will continue to some degree through the end of the month.

The buzz is that Michael and Willow will get married, but it’s not known yet whether this strategy will be a successful one when it comes to custody of Wiley. General Hospital spoilers have hinted that this marriage for Wiley’s sake could lead to a real romance between Michael and Willow, a situation that would certainly turn everything upside down for everybody connected to this saga.