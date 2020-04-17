Anna Nystrom Stuns In Low-Cut Top & Tight Black Pants

Anna Nystrom flaunted her curvaceous figure on Instagram in a hot new upload, and her fans are loving the sight. The April 17 share captured the model in a glammed-up look that was a far cry from her typical workout attire.

The steamy photo showed the model outside for a walk on what appeared to be an overcast day. Nystrom stood in the middle of the frame, brushing her hair out of the face as she looked down at her feet. The blond beauty geotagged her location in Stockholm, Sweden, but she did not share if the post was recent or a throwback. The backdrop featured a familiar setting for those who have been following the model’s page for some time — showing her out in the city with a large building at her back.

The Swedish-born beauty dazzled in a two-piece outfit that included a chic cream top. The garment boasted a chiffon-like fabric and long sleeves that cinched at the end, prohibiting the sleeves from going past her wrists. The front of the ensemble dipped daringly low into her chest, crisscrossing in the front and showing ample cleavage. Its tight bottom sat snug on her waist, knotting in the front while flaunting her tiny midsection.

The bottoms were just as hot, boasting a high waistband that helped to showcase her hourglass figure. They hugged every single inch of her legs while her side profile pose gave fans a view of her muscular legs and booty. Nystrom added some bling to her look with a large gold watch and a necklace to match, clutching a black purse in her hand with fun gold chained straps.

For her day out of the town, the fitness model styled her platinum blond locks with a middle part while hair fell well past either shoulder. Her look would not be complete without a bombshell application of makeup that focused a lot of attention on her big brown eyes. The model’s defined brows perfectly complimented her dark eyeshadow and thick mascara. She put blush on her cheekbones as well as a highlighter to add an element of shimmer.

The update has proven to be the perfect Friday treat for the the cutie’s fans, earning her over 31,000 likes and nearly 400 comments. Most of the Nystrom’s followers couldn’t help but rave over her beauty.

“The most gorgeous woman on Instagram,” one follower raved, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“Dang so so beautiful,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Wow so a wonderful nice Woman,” another gushed.