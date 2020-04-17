Demi Rose Showcases Her Cleavage In New Instagram Videos

Demi Rose sizzled in her latest Instagram videos, which she shared via her Instagram story on Friday, April 17. The brunette bombshell flaunted her favorite assets in the sultry clips.

In the first two videos, she appeared in a bedroom, with a hint of a mattress and dark pillow behind her. An overhead lamp shone brightly.

Demi wore a black, long-sleeved top with an extremely low-cut neckline that flaunted her buxom bust and ample cleavage. The blouse was so dangerously low, in fact, that the model almost spilled out of it. She held one arm up to film the videos, while the other rested by her side. Her voluptuous chest was the focal point of the footage.

The last clip zoomed in slowly on her face as Miguel’s seductive R&B track, “Vixen,” played in the background. The lyrics were displayed on screen.

“Let’s play a little game,” the sexy lines read. “Just between you and I.”

Demi had her chocolate brown locks tucked back behind her neck, peeking out in voluminous waves over her other shoulder. Her tresses cascaded down in curls, ending just below her chest. Her caramel-highlighted locks were parted deeply and brushed to the side.

In the first two clips, Demi used the “Ariel Glow” Instagram filter, which smoothed out her skin and added a slight rosy glow to her cheeks.

Her brown brows were shaped and arched and filled in with pencil. Her feathery lashes were coated with black mascara. They fanned out and curled upwards, giving her a cat-eye look. Icy white highlighter dotted the tip of her nose. Her cheeks were brushed with a warm, pink blush. Her cheekbones popped. Her plump pout was painted with a dusty rose-colored gloss that glinted in the light. Her pearly white teeth sparkled as she spoke.

In the third piece of footage, Demi’s hair circled around her like a mane as the camera gave her 13.9 million Instagram followers a close-up look at her face. She used the “LiL Vintage Mood” filter for this look.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Demi is a fan of flaunting her hourglass figure and all of her curves on the photo-sharing app. She often shares snapshots in which she’s fully naked and showcasing her derriere, wearing a bikini and showing off her toned physique, and sporting a skintight dress that emphasizes her bust.

In fact, Demi recently did the latter, posting a photo of herself wearing a clingy frock that flaunted her ample chest.