Julianne Hough And Brooks Laich’s Marriage Is Reportedly ‘Not Doing Well’

Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich is reportedly having issues within their three-year marriage.

The Dancing with the Stars alum and the NHL player has been rumored to be spending time a part in recent months. According to Us Weekly, the two are “not in a good place” in their marriage, and Hough recently caused further suspicion regarding her marriage after the Daily Mail reported she was spending time with British actor Ben Barnes. Barnes and Hough were photographed walking around in Los Angeles as they both wore sunglasses on Thursday, April 16. Hough has been quarantined in Los Angeles since the coronavirus outbreak hit the US. Laich, however, has been self-isolating in Idaho, which is thousands of miles away from his wife.

Prior to the couple quarantining in different states, they were first reported to be having a rough patch in their marriage back in January. The pair had rumored to be at odds since December 2019, which people within their personal camp had already suspected. During that time, Hough was also seen without her wedding ring on via social media. Laich also caused speculation on his end after he left a lengthy Instagram message at the beginning of 2020. The Canadian native posted a photo of himself and shared he is looking forward to making changes within his life for the new year.

“I feel like a lot of my life has been “bound” to certain identities that have come through the sport I spent my life playing. Canadian, male, hockey player, disciplined, competitive, etc,” Laich wrote. “And though I am all of those things, they do not define me, and I am not bound by them. In 2020, I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life.”

Laich also added he would be more “mindful” of the time he spends in his relationships. While he didn’t specify what the changes he was making were going to be, he did receive support from Hough in his comments. The Footloose star left a red heart under his post in support of her husband.

Hough and Laich tied the knot in Idaho in July 2017. Throughout their marriage, they have been open about having issues within their marriage in the past. The couple faced struggling through Hough’s IVF treatments, as well as opening up about details regarding their intimate relationship. However, another source recently shared that their past issues aren’t affecting them today. However, they have been living seemingly separate lives on social media in recent weeks.