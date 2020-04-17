Tamra Judge Explains Why She May Not Be Allowed To Return For A Future Season Of ‘RHOC’

Tamra Judge may not be able to come back to Bravo.

Tamra Judge may not have completely written off the idea of making a potential return to The Real Housewives of Orange County but during a new interview, the mother of four admitted that if she and Vicki Gunvalson move forward with plans for their own show, she will not be able to be featured on future seasons of the series.

During an April 17 interview with the Daily Mail, Judge said that while she and Gunvalson are only in the early stages of developing their new series, they are hoping to meet with a number of different networks and different production companies once the quarantine has ended.

“It’s all been shelved until we get out of quarantine,” Judge said of her and Gunvalson’s potentially upcoming show, adding that she definitely believes the project will be something they love forward with.

While Judge couldn’t reveal any specific details about the show, which she and Gunvalson were first seen filming in February just weeks after announcing they would not be back for Season 15, she did say that the fans will “love it” before revealing it would be franchise-able, much like the Real Housewives series.

Judge then addressed whether or not she would be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast for Season 16, saying that she might or might not, depending on what she will be doing at the time. She then noted that she tends to be someone who moves forward and not back, which may be a sign that she would not be open to reprising her role on the show for its coming seasons.

“If it works out it does, if it doesn’t – if Vicki and I get another show I cant go back to [the Real Housewives],” she said.

According to Judge, she did feel a bit left out when her former co-stars first began filming the upcoming 15th season because she’d been starring on the show for 12 years.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Judge’s former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, recently confirmed to Us Weekly magazine that she and the other returning cast members of the show, including Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, were doing their best to film themselves at home for scenes that will be used during Season 15.

Windham-Burke also said she found it “easier” to film without Judge and Gunvalson because she’s been able to establish more authentic relationships with her co-stars.