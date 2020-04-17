‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Kyle’s Stunning Choice About Theo

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon asks Nick for a big favor before she undergoes surgery for her breast cancer. Plus, Kyle ends up making a shocking choice about Theo at Jabot.

Sharon (Sharon Case) seeks help from Nick (Joshua Morrow), according to SheKnows Soaps. Sharon finally has some details about her upcoming surgery, and she wants to get her affairs in order before going under the knife. Her whole family, aside from Noah (Robert Adamson), gathers at her house to enjoy some time together. During the event, Sharon takes Nick aside and asks him to take care of Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Noah should anything go wrong when she’s under. Obviously, Nick believes that Sharon will experience a good outcome from the surgery, but he also wants to help ease her mind anyway that he can, so he agrees to be there for their children should the worst happen.

Sharon also leaves Mariah (Camryn Grimes) taken aback because she asks her daughter to speak for her should she become unable to speak for herself. Mariah certainly doesn’t want to consider that possibility. Still, for Sharon, it’s something that might happen, and she needs the peace of mind that comes with knowing that she has planned for whatever might happen to her as she undergoes the next phase of her breast cancer fight.

Meanwhile, at Jabot, Kyle (Michael Mealor) fires Theo (Tyler Johnson). Theo flat out stole the presentation that Kyle and Summer (Hunter King) planted on the server and let Kyle’s assistant know about, and then he gives the pitch to Jack (Peter Bergman). It’s not too surprising that Jack is way less than impressed to hear his pitch from 15 years ago. He’s also not at all pleased to learn that Theo had a mole spying on Kyle.

Even so, Theo still manages to ask his uncle for a second chance. However, Jack surprises everyone and leaves it up to Kyle. Although Kyle had hoped that Theo would end up doing the right thing and not stealing what he thought was his work, Theo didn’t. Ultimately, Kyle refuses to grant Theo another opportunity, and he tells Theo to pack his things and leave. Now, Theo is left without a job, but there is at least one other company in Genoa City that seems to be hiring lately — Chancellor Media. For that matter, Newman Enterprises might also want somebody new. There are still some options for Theo should he stay.