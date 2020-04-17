Daisy Keech Rocks Sweats & Sexy Bikini Top In Quadruple Photo Update

Daisy Keech ended the week with a bang, adding a sexy series of photos to her Instagram feed as she rocked a tiny bikini top. The quadruple update has only been live for an hour, but it’s earned her rave reviews from her 3.7 million fans.

The first photo in the set showed Keech looking into the camera with an alluring stare. She posed outside with a few tall trees and a clear blue sky at her back. The model did not geotag a location but instead mentioned in her caption that mirror shots and quarantine nails were reason enough to celebrate. She stunned in a mismatched set that flaunted her bombshell body to perfection.

As she leaned over, Keech offered a generous glimpse of cleavage while posing in a tiny white bikini top. The piece boasted the standard triangle fit that she often rocks, tying behind her back with thin strings on either side. In this particular image, only a glimpse of her trim tummy and baggy sweatpants were able to be seen while her gorgeous face remained the focal point of the shot.

Keech wore her long blond locks parted in the middle with a little outgrowth showing in her part. The hot look called for an application of makeup that included winged eyeliner, as well as defined brows. She added a dab of blush to her cheeks and a light pink lipstick on her pout.

The next two images focused on the model’s face, but the fourth photo offered the best view of her figure.

In that particular photo, Keech stood in front of a mirror, photographing herself from her knees to right above her neck. She wore the same pair of baggy gray sweats that sat on her upper waist, showing off her taut tummy. The model once again put on a sultry display, flaunting her cleavage in the same skimpy top. Her cellphone covered her face, but her blond locks came cascading down her left shoulder.

Fans have been quick to praise the Friday afternoon upload, showering it with over 226,000 likes and 1,000 comments in just shy of an hour. Of course, many were quick to comment and rave over Keech’s smoking-hot body.

“I love you very much, beauty queen,” one fan raved with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“STOP BEING SO PERFECT WHAT,” a second social media user joked.

“You are so beautiful I love you,” another one of Keech’s fans added.