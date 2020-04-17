Jackie Janzer Looks Super Hot In White Bra And Black Panties On Instagram

Austrian tattoo model Jackie Janzer shared a very hot picture with her Instagram fans on Friday, April 17.

In the snap, Jackie could be seen rocking a white bra that she teamed with a pair of black panties. The risque ensemble allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage, her taut stomach, and toned legs. That’s not all, but the skin-baring ensemble also enabled her to show off her tattoos.

Following her style, she opted for minimal makeup. The application comprised foundation, a maroon lipstick, lined eyes and a thin coat of mascara. Jackie finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows. She swept her brunette tresses to the right side and allowed them to cascade over her shoulder and arm. Meanwhile, she also let a few strands of hair fall over her face, covering her right eye. She also had her nails painted with a light-pink polish.

For the snap, Jackie stood in her kitchen, next to an open refrigerator. She posed while sipping on a drink from a silver pouch and looking directly into the camera.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in her hometown of Vienna, Austria. In the caption, Jackie wished her fans a good morning and used several hashtags. She also had her photography service, KKJ, tagged in the snap for acknowledgment.

Within 17 hours of going live, the snap racked up close to 30,000 likes, while fans also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 1,100 messages in which they showered Jackie with numerous compliments. Such a volume of interest shows that she is very popular on the photo-sharing website.

“Wow! An absolutely beautiful picture, Jackie. I love you, you are a stunning girl! Have a lovely day and stay safe,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“There she is… brightening up my morning!” another user chimed in.

“OMFG!!! Hot, hot, hot!! I don’t think the fridge can cool you down because you are stunningly, stunningly sexy! Seriously,” a third fan wrote, adding multiple fire, heart-eyed and heart emoji.

“Pure perfection and so very BEAUTIFUL! Good morning my dear. Happy Friday,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “always breathtakingly gorgeous,” “on fire,” and “body goals,” to express their admiration for Jackie.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Olya Seteykina, Pandora Blue, and Audrey Bradford.

Jackie is well-known for teasing her fans with her sexy snaps from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she wowed her admirers last month by posting a pic in which she could be seen rocking a white crop top and red shorts.