Brazilian ‘Playboy’ Model Alana Campos Sizzles In Skimpy Black Swimsuit For Throwback Photo

Alana Campos teased her 595,000 Instagram fans on Thursday, April 16, with a new update that saw her in a skimpy swimsuit that showcased her amazing figure.

The Brazilian Playboy model rocked a black one-piece bathing suit that boasted a classic cut reminiscent of the 1990s. The suit had thick straps that went over her shoulders, in addition to a round neckline. The one-piece had low-cut sides that exposed a generous amount of her sideboob. The bottoms were high-cut, with its sides coming up to her waist and exposing her slender midriff and hips. Campos didn’t reveal the brand of the swimsuit.

The camera captured Campos kneeling in the shallow part of the ocean. Her legs were more than shoulder-width apart and hips were cocked to one side. She took one hand to her head. The photo was taken in Hawaii, as per the geotag.

Campos held a bottle of tanning oil in the other hand. She has previously shared with her fans that she launched the tanning oil brand Brazi Bronze because she couldn’t find the kind she was used to in Brazil when she moved to the United States.

Campos wore her brunette tresses damp and swept over to one side. She completed her look with a fierce makeup, which included a smoky brown eyes, nude lipstick and bronzer on her cheeks.

In her caption, Campos said that the first thing she plans on doing after COVID-19 pandemic is jet off “somewhere tropical.”

The photo attracted more than 3,200 likes and over 170 comments since being published yesterday. Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about her beauty and also to engage with her caption.

“Heeere is the beauty. Love every single photo u post,” one user wrote, pairing the message with a cat with heart eyes emoji.

“Excuse me I think I dropped something, my jaw,” replied another fan, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Omg drop dead gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in, topping the reply with a black heart.

“Yes waiting for your travel pics,” another one added, following the words with a heart-eyes emoji, a face blowing a heart kiss, hands raised and fire.

Campos has been keeping her Instagram feed filled with flashbacks from previous tropical trips. She recently shared a similar photo in which she rocked a red bikini also taken in Hawaii. As The Inquisitr has written, Campos’s bikini top had thick straps and a low-cut neckline. Her matching bottoms had thin straps, which she wore low on her sides in a way that bared her toned midriff and slender waist. She also posed with a bottle of Brazi Bronze.