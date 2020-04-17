Ayesha Curry Looks Smoking-Hot In Skimpy Tank Top And Mom Jeans

Ayesha Curry recently took to her Instagram page to update her 7.3 million followers on her quarantine activities, including a peek at some of the outdoor activities she planned for her children.

In the first snap from her post, Ayesha posed on the concrete patio area outside her home. A small easel was visible in the background where her children were working on an art project, and she was surrounded by chalk drawings. A container of chalk was on the ground near her feet, and she looked effortlessly stunning in a casual ensemble.

Ayesha rocked a pair of light-wash mom jeans that were a high-waisted style with a loose-fitting leg. She paired the baggier pants with a tank top that hugged every inch of her curves. The tank was a simple spaghetti strap style with a straight neckline that didn’t reveal any of her cleavage. However, the top showcased her sculpted shoulders and toned stomach, and an inch or so of her tummy was on display.

Her long braids were pulled up in a messy bun and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup. She had on a necklace as her only accessory, and held a orange beverage cup in her hand. Ayesha finished off the ensemble with a pair of white Birkenstock sandals. Ayesha hilariously admitted in the caption of the post that her husband, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, absolutely hated that particular pair of shoes.

Ayesha followed up the stunning snap of herself out enjoying the fresh air with her kids with several close-up shots of their chalk drawings. They drew all types of creative images on the concrete, using various colors, and Ayesha proudly documented them for her followers.

Her fans absolutely loved the glimpse into her life during quarantine, and the post racked up over 22,500 likes within just 38 minutes. It also received 275 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Girl you look so organic and free. I’m here for it!! Stay blessed,” one fan commented.

“You look so good! Keep doing what you doing! Beautiful!” one fan said, and followed up the comment with a trio of heart emoji.

“You betta work those Birkenstock’s ma’am!” another follower commented.

“The coolest mom! Such a fan,” another added.

Ayesha loves to share her outfit shots with her fans, and also seems to enjoy giving them a peek into what life at the Curry household is like. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a stunning snap in honor of her 31st birthday. For the picture, Ayesha rocked a burnt orange crop top, matching wide-legged pants, gold hoop earrings, and a pendant necklace. Her hair was styled in long braids and she looked stunning in the shot.