Alexa Collins Is A Total Hottie In Animal-Print Bikini

Alexa Collins teased her fans with another bombshell photo that flaunted her fit figure for the camera. The hot new upload showed the model in a scandalous animal-print bikini, marking her second Instagram share of the day — much to the delight of her 900,000-plus fans.

The photo captured her posing outside on what looked to be a perfect day. Sunlight could be seen draping perfectly over Collins’ figure, illuminating her allover glow. She stood against a big set of white french doors, looking down to her side as she playfully grabbed the string from her bikini. The model, who rocked skintight leggings and a sports bra in her previous post, shared with fans that the suit was from her capsule collection with POEMÄ SWIM.

The sexy set fit her body like a glove. According to the website, she was rocking the “animalesque” pattern, which boasted a light brown fabric with orange, black, and light gray accents. The triangle-shaped top was named “the Miley top,” and barely contained Collins’ ample cleavage. The piece tied around the back of her neck, while putting her toned and tanned arms on display. Her bottoms featured a low cut that barely covered her modesty, while showcasing her trim tummy. Thanks to the suit’s high-cut sides, her lean legs could be seen in their entirety. Her defined hip bones were also highlighted by the piece’s design.

For what appeared to be a day at the pool, the Boca Raton, Florida native wore her short blond locks down and slightly waved. She added a side part to her ‘do, as her hair sat messily on one side of her cheek. Collins kept things casual and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, covering most of her face with a pair of large red shades. In her caption, she teased that the pre-launch from her collection went live this afternoon. She informed her fans that 15% of the sales proceeds would be donated to Feeding South Florida —the “leading domestic hunger-relief organization” in the area.

The post has been a massive hit so far, racking up over 11,000 likes in addition to over 200 comments in only a few hours. Some fans expressed their excitement over the collection, while countless others raved over Collins’ figure.

“Such a hottie!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Love this suit on you. You look amazing,” added a second fan.

“That suit looks great on you. So hot,” a third admirer chimed in.