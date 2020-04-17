Sara Underwood Shows Off Her Curves In A White Top And Skimpy Shorts

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood shared a sweet memory in her latest Instagram post, delighting her 9.2 million Instagram followers with the breathtaking quadruple update. The shot was taken in Lake Powell, according to the geotag of the post, and there were several stunning rock formations in the background. The sun appeared to be setting when the photo was taken, giving all the photos a magical golden glow.

In the first snap, Sara was a small figure in the larger landscape, perched on the back of her truck bed cabin. The second snap was taken from a closer perspective, and showed off more of her ensemble. On top, Sara rocked a skimpy white top that left little to the imagination. The top had a plunging neckline that exposed a serious amount of cleavage, and was also a cropped length and sleeveless style, so her toned arms and stomach were also on display.

On her bottom half, Sara rocked a pair of high-waisted printed shorts that showed off plenty of her toned legs. She kept the look casual, finishing it off with a pair of flat sandals and a red headband. Her blond locks hung down in a tousled style and her body looked incredible in the shot.

She also shared two short video clips that showed a bit more of her adventures in Lake Powell and highlighted the gorgeous scenery.

Sara paired the photos and videos with a heartfelt caption that filled her followers in on the story behind the shots. They were taken while she and her partner Jacob Witzling were on a road trip, and ended up connecting with some of her family.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot post, and it received over 6,100 likes within just 38 minutes. Many of her followers also opted to head to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post received 58 comments in the same time span.

“This looks incredible,” one fan commented.

“The view in the first pic is beautiful,” another follower added.

“This looks like so much fun,” another fan said, and included a heart eyes emoji in her comment.

“The first pic is beautiful,” one follower commented.

