Julia Rose Sizzles In Camo: ‘I Know You Can’t See Them But I Promise I’m Wearing Pants’

World Series flasher Julia Rose had some fun with her Instagram followers when she posted a new picture of herself wearing camouflage pants, which she thought would surprise some people. She appeared to be keeping herself and her fans entertained during the social distancing required to help reduce viral infections during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the image, the model posed on her light-colored kitchen counter, and she had on more clothing than she typically wears in her Instagram posts. The background also included what appeared to be a living space with a white couch and several items hanging on the wall. Julia showed off her fun-loving side by giving herself bunny ears, looking up, and sticking her tongue out in what appears to be one of her signature expressions. The Shag Mag founder wore a tight red graphic tank top with a cut in the neckline that exposed more of her ample cleavage. Plus, she tied it up right under her breasts to show off her flat stomach and small waist. She paired the casual top with skin-tight workout style camouflage shorts in red, green, and tan. The short length of the pants showed off her thick, sunk-kissed thighs.

Julia wore her highlighted brunette locks in a slightly off-center part, and it fell in waves over both her shoulders and down her back. She wore black eyeliner and mascara, and a dark pink lipstick filled in her full lips. The model accessorized her outfit with one small gold ring on her pointer finger.

The model joked about wearing pants since hers were camo print, and her followers appreciated the humor. More than 205,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and at least 940 took a moment to drop a comment for Julia in the reply section.

“Because they’re camo. D*mn that got me,” wrote one fan who included three laughing crying emoji.

“It always takes me a second to clue into captions like that,” a second devotee admitted.

“Julia Rose, not only are you the most beautiful and stunning girl ever, but I also truly believe that you’re an amazing person,” gushed a third follower.

“Happy Friday! Where did you get such mad wrestling skills?!” a fourth Instagram user asked.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Julia posed topless alongside her friend Bianca Ghezzi before a mud wrestling match the two participated in earlier this week. Both women wore bikini bottoms and nothing else in the not safe for work post.