Joe Buck Responds To Adult Film Website’s $1M Offer To Announce Live Video: ‘I Have To Say I’m Flattered’

Don’t expect to hear Joe Buck calling the play-by-play on the next visit to an adult website.

This week, the Fox Sports announcer received a $1 million offer from an adult film website to give a bit of unusual color commentary on the site’s NSFW live videos, taking advantage of his time off due to the coronavirus lockdown ending sports league. The offer was relayed by sports reporter colleague Darren Rovell, who reported on Twitter that the site made an offer to Buck and would accept applications from other temporarily out-of-work sports announcers.

Total Pro Sports found more information on the offer from the website IMLive.com, which noted that Buck’s services could be especially important to some of the site’s blind and visually impaired visitors. The site offered for him to bring some of the live streamed videos to life for those unable to actually watch them.

“And that’s where we would love for you to come in,” the site pitched to Buck. “We’d love for you, Joe to provide live audio descriptions of what is transpiring in a session as it unfolds – just like you would for a pivotal American League Championship Series Game 7.”

Buck responded to Rovell’s tweet, saying it was a nice idea but he wasn’t planning on following through.

“Depending on the site they could just be handing some of my money back to me,” the announcer joked on Twitter. “So I’ll hold out for a better offer and try to hold on to my day job. But I have to say I’m flattered.”

As USA Today noted, Buck had been making the most of the sports hiatus by offering to create a play-by-play for family videos submitted by fans. The Super Bowl announcer offered to help sports fans get past their boredom by turning everyday events into sports moments.

“I have good news for you – While we’re all quarantined right now without any sports, I’d love to get some practice reps in,” Buck tweeted Sunday. “Send me videos of what you’re doing at home and I’ll work on my play-by-play. Seriously!”

Buck later shared some of his work, including a bit of tense negotiations between his wife and young son.

It makes sense that Buck would turn down the adult film website’s $1 million offer to do a bit of live work. The Houston Chronicle noted back in 2018 that he is one of the highest-paid sports announcers, pulling down $6 million per year through his work with Fox Sports. Buck has called many of the top American sporting events, including Super Bowls and World Series games.