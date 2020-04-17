Colombian Brunette Sara Orrego Stuns Her Fans In White Bra And Tiny Green Shorts

Sara Orrego heated up her Instagram page on Thursday, April 16, with a new update. The Colombian model took to the popular social media app to post a sizzling snapshot of herself clad in a skimpy ensemble that put her fit body front and center.

Orrego stood in what appeared to be a bedroom as she placed one hand on the wall and took the other to her head. She propped one leg forward and cocked her hips to one side, in a pose that highlighted the natural curves of her body.

Orrego wore a white bra with thin straps that went over her shoulders. The top featured larges triangles that offered a good amount of cleavage. Nonetheless, it included a low-cut neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage.

On her lower body, Orrego rocked a tiny pair of shorts in a lime green tone that added a pop of color of the photo. The bottoms rested just below her bellybutton. They included a string, which Orrego tied tightly, causing the waistband to scrunch up a bit. The shorts sat at the top of her thighs, leaving her legs on display. In the caption Orrego revealed that her shorts were from Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, as per her Instagram bio.

The photo garnered more than 111,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments since being published last night, the most interactions one of her posts has received since early March. Instagram users took to the comments section to shower her with compliments and express their admiration for her. As usual, the comments displayed a mix of English and Spanish, showing Orrego has fans beyond her country borders.

“Beautiful,” one of her English-speaking fans chimed in, trailing the comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Sarita is a work of art,” another fan replied, pairing the message with a heart-eyes emoji and a green heart.

“Love you,” a third fan said, following the words with a sad face and a red heart emoji.

“You’re looking very fresh and simply gorgeous,” another one added, including a string of fire, heart-eyes, a face blowing a heart emoji and a smiley with tongue to the side.

Orrego uses her Instagram feed to share bits of her professional work, in addition to more casual shots that feature her sporting athleticwear or swimsuits. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently shared a photo of herself on her balcony while wearing a workout set. She was about to do some yoga using the app Alo Moves. Orrego had on a set from Alo Yoga, which owns the fitness app, a brand she represents.