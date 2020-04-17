Kristen Doute Feels A ‘Huge Divide’ In The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast, Hopes It Will Go Away During Season 9

Kristen Doute feels like the OGs are starring on a different show than the newbies.

Kristen Doute feels like Vanderpump Rules has been split into two different shows.

During a recent appearance on Scheana Shay podcast, Doute opened up about her thoughts about the five new cast members who were added to the Bravo reality series in summer of last year, including Dayna Kathan, Danica Dow, Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, and Charli Burnett, and admitted that she doesn’t feel they are part of their group.

“There’s a huge divide and I don’t like it,” Doute claimed on Scheananigans.

According to Doute, she doesn’t have anything against her production team or Bravo but feels that when she’s watching the show, there are two very separate casts, which makes the series really hard to follow.

“There are certain points where I do feel [a divide]. I think if we get a season nine, I hope that not all of the new cast members will still be on the show,” she continued, adding that she hopes Kathan, Boyens, and Caprioni will return to the show for its potential ninth season.

While Doute had a friendship with Boyens prior to him joining the show in 2019 due to the fact that he’s worked as the general manager at her co-stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s bar, TomTom, she didn’t get along with all of the newbies and was especially put off by Burnett. That said, she does enjoy spending time with Kathan and appreciated the honesty she brought to her story on Vanderpump Rules.

Although Doute said that she does like Caprioni, she didn’t love what she saw from him on Season 8, which included a hard flirtation with Lisa Vanderpump and some negative comments about a past make-out with Shay.

Looking forward to Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, Doute said she believes that the cast will be much more seamless because they will have had more time to get to know one another and establish real friendships with one another. She then added that Season 8 was likely a transition season for the show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute explained to Shay on her show that she wasn’t a fan of Shay’s fellow SUR Restaurant employee, Burnett, because she believes Burnett didn’t showcase any sort of substance about her life on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 and instead seemed to attempt to copy things the original cast members did over the past seven seasons.

“[Burnett] looks like a joke to me,” she admitted.