Lindsay Brewer Rocks A Sexy White Knotted Crop Top & High-Waisted Jeans In Throwback Snap

Lindsay Brewer looked stunning in a stylish ensemble for her latest Instagram update on Thursday. The race car driver showed off her fashion sense while revealing to fans that she misses being able to go out and eat lunch in cute restaurants.

In the upload, Lindsay looked smoking hot in a white crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and a knotted element in the front that showcased her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and rock hard abs.

She added a pair of high-waisted jeans with a black belt that wrapped snugly around her tiny waist. She also wore a tan corduroy jacket, which she let hang off of her shoulders. She accessorized the look with a gold bar pendant and chain around her neck and white polish on her fingernails.

In the first photo, Lindsay sat in a busy restaurant as she held a coffee in her hand. She wore a small smirk on her face. The second shot featured her getting silly with puckered lips, and a tilted her head while she made a peace sign with her fingers.

Lindsay wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled flirty waves that engulfed her shoulders. She also sizzled in a full face of makeup.

The glam look consisted of black eyeliner and thick, mascara-covered lashes. She added a shimmering eye shadow and defined brows to draw even more attention to her eyes.

Her bronzed skin was illuminated with pink blush on her cheeks and highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. She completed the application with soft pink lipstick.

Many of Lindsay’s over 1.2 million followers went wild for the snaps, clicking the like button more than 66,000 times since they were published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 760 messages.

“You are so beautiful,” commented one follower.

“You look great in any mood,” remarked another.

“You’re absolutely stunning and beautiful and super gorgeous and very very sexy!!!! You’re absolutely perfect!!!” a third social media user gushed.

“So inspired by your positive vibes!!” a fourth person wrote.

Fans have gotten used to seeing Lindsay in tiny little tops and tight jeans. However, she’s become known for rocking scanty bathing suits and revealing dresses as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay most recently delighted her admirers when she flaunted her enviable curves in a skimpy black crop top and a stylish miniskirt. That snap has racked up more than 71,000 likes and over 840 comments to date.