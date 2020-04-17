Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Beyonce Feud Rumors By Leaving A Touching Tweet After Her Disney Special Appearance

Kim Kardashian is further proving that she and Beyonce are on good terms after praising Bey’s surprise performance on Thursday, April 16.

The “Brown Skin Girls” songstress shocked her fans during ABC’s Disney Family Singalong. She performed “When You Wish Upon A Star” from the movie, Pinocchio, and also shared kind words to the first responders who have been helping others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kardashian, like many others, was tuned in to the special and decided to share her thoughts on the performances on Twitter. Although it has been rumored that she is not friends with Bey, the KKW Beauty CEO had nothing but kind words to share about Beyonce giving her time to sing for the special.

“Beyoncé sounds so beautiful #disneysingalong,” Kardashian tweeted, adding three sparkling emoji.

Kardashian then went on to congratulate Tori Kelly, Christina Aguilera, and Ariana Grande for their performances during the night. The virtual event, which was in partnership with Feeding America, allowed several musicians to share their favorite Disney songs from their homes.

In addition to Beyonce’s surprise appearance, Grande gave her rendition of “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love)” from the movie, Hercules. The concert also featured the cast of High School Musical as they reunited to sing “We’re All in This Together.”

Kardashian and Beyonce have been accused of not getting along since 2012, when Kardashian first began dating Kanye West. West and Jay-Z were close during that time, but fans suspected their two leading ladies didn’t have their own bond with each other. Through the years, West has addressed the rumored feud, and told iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club there’s no validity to the suspicions, per Hollywood Life.

“[Kim and Bey] love each other, they respect each other…when Beyoncé is working on her album she has pictures of Kim on the wall because Kim represents powerful women,” he said.

Beyonce and Jay-Z further fueled the rumors when they didn’t attend the West’s wedding in Paris back in 2014. While Jay revealed in his and Beyonce’s joint album, Everything Is Love, that he and his wife were having their own marital issues during that time, West told The Breakfast Club he was hurt by their absence because he felt they were close.

West and Jay are reportedly cordial with one another, as they were photographed together at Diddy’s party back in December of 2019.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has proven she’s cool with Beyonce. She shared back in January that Beyonce gifted her with a box of pieces from her Adidas X Ivy Park collection. Prior to sharing the collection with the public, Beyonce sent out boxes to Ciara, Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Rowland, and other celebrities. Before Kardashian posted her gift, social media commenters thought she was intentionally left out of receiving it.