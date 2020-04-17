Norfarrah Syahirah Shaari, Woman Born Without Arms, Learns How To Sew Hospital Gowns With Her Feet

A Malaysian woman learned how to use a sewing machine with her feet to sew protective equipment for medical workers.

A Malaysian woman named Norfarrah Syahirah Shaari, who was born without arms, is inspiring others by learning how to sew with her feet in an effort to make hospital gowns and other personal protective equipment. The safety equipment will be given to medical workers that are currently on the frontlines saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Tank’s Good News.

Shaari is 32-years-old and while she might not have arms, she can complete plenty of daily tasks using only her feet. In the midst of a global health crisis, she was eager to offer assistance to those in need in any way she could. She did not use the fact that she has a disability as a reason to sit idly by.

In a Facebook video that has since gone viral, Shaari shows the world how she operates a sewing machine with her feet. She sits on the floor before the machine, using her toes to guide the fabric along. She even manages to hold scissors in her feet to cut the material.

“Many people have been asking to see how I use a sewing machine, so I’ll show you my own method when sewing with my feet. I’m feeling really motivated to sew PPE clothing for our frontliners,” she wrote in the caption.

She went on to express her gratitude towards the many people putting their lives on the line and sacrificing everything to help others. The video has received many views and has even begun spreading throughout other social media platforms. Shaari is inspiring many by proving that if she be so productive without arms, able bodied individuals really have no excuse to not step up to the plate and help others during this time.

“You are amazing. Always an inspiration to all of us. You are truly a special person,” one person commented upon the Facebook video.

“Those who get to wear your clothes are truly blessed,” another person wrote.

“I hope you stay motivated to sew! I feel so proud looking at your work,” one other person wrote.

Shaari is a part of a volunteer group at Teluk Intan Community College that have banded together to make personal protective gear that will later be donated to hospitals.

In addition to making protective gear, Shaari can also make everyday clothing for herself.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, people around the world are stepping up to help others throughout this pandemic. For example, one college student named Ashley Lawrence is sewing special face masks for people that are deaf.