Demi Rose Flaunts Serious Cleavage In Skintight Strapless Dress

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 13.9 million Instagram followers with her latest snap, a close-up shot that showcased her hourglass physique to perfection. The picture was taken in London, as she specified by including the location in the geotag of the post.

Demi posed outside, and rested one hand on a circular table nearby while the other arm hung by her side. A door with a glass panel in the middle and wooden frame, as well as a hint of a brick wall, were both visible in the background, and Demi also stood in front of some lush greenery. The focal point of the snap, however, remained her tempting curves.

Demi rocked a skintight dress by the online retailer Fashion Nova, and made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The dress had a simple yet super sexy silhouette that looked incredible on her bombshell body.

The neckline of the dress dipped low, and the look was a strapless style, so she had a serious amount of cleavage on display. The two cups were molded to her curves, before the look nipped in at her slim waist before stretching back out over her curvaceous hips. The snap was cropped right at her thighs, so fans weren’t able to see how much leg the dress showed off. However, there was still plenty to love about the smoking-hot shot.

Demi’s long brunette locks were parted in a deep side part, and they tumbled down one shoulder in a sleek, slightly wavy style. Her makeup was natural yet stunning, with bold brows accentuating her gorgeous eyes and a heavy swipe of highlighter glowing in the natural sunlight. Her lips, covered in a peachy gloss, quirked in a coy smile as she stared at the camera.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 89,300 likes within just 45 minutes. Within the same time span, the post also received 917 comments from her eager fans.

“You are so stylish and beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Oh my word those curves and that colour on you is amazing Demi,” another follower added.

“Please share your skincare routine with us love,” one fan said, wanting to know all the secrets behind the brunette beauty’s flawless complexion.

“A picture of feminine beauty. You are just gorgeous Demi,” another fan commented.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi shared an even sexier snap with her eager followers. In another recent update, she went completely topless with nothing on besides a pair of skimpy orange bikini bottoms. She covered her chest with her arms, her ample assets were still on full display in the sexy pose.